Dozens of women and men protested against domestic violence in Bellinzona on Tuesday evening. The rally, held in the city center, was intended to raise public awareness of the growing number of femicides—murders of women—in Ticino.

Since the beginning of the year, three women have tragically lost their lives in Ticino, most recently on July 9 in Faido, where a woman was killed by her ex-husband, who then died himself in a spectacular explosion.

The rally in the capital of the canton of Ticino, supported in particular by the MPS (Movement for Socialism), was intended to denounce this type of violence. The protesters emphasized that women are still not adequately protected. And the facts speak for themselves: There have already been 17 femicides in Switzerland this year.