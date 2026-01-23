In Bologna, a Moroccan man dies while two police officers are pinning him to the ground. That evening, people take to the streets in several cities. Riots also break out.

In Turin, too, hundreds of people took to the streets on Tuesday to show solidarity with the family of the man who was killed. .

Pinned to the ground for several minutes Protests in Italy Following the Death of an Immigrant During a Police Operation

Here's what it's all about In Italy, protests have broken out in several cities following the death of an immigrant from Morocco during a police operation.

In the university city of Bologna, where the 42-year-old died on Sunday, several thousand people gathered in the city center.

The initially peaceful demonstration was followed by riots.

The lawyer for the victim's family condemned the riots. Summary created with

In Italy, protests have broken out in several cities following the death of a Moroccan immigrant during a police operation. In the university city of Bologna, where the 42-year-old man died on Sunday, several thousand people gathered in the city center. Posters bore slogans such as “Truth and Justice.” Spokespeople for the family demanded a full investigation.

Following the initially peaceful demonstration, some participants threw bottles and Molotov cocktails at the police, according to eyewitness accounts. According to a report by the Italian news agency Ansa, the window grilles of armored police vehicles were also torn off. The police then reportedly used water cannons and tear gas.

According to emergency services, at least eleven people were injured, including both protesters and police officers. The lawyer representing the family of the man who was killed condemned the riots.

The case is making headlines in Italy

The Moroccan man died on Sunday on a street in Bologna. A video shows him being pinned to the ground by two police officers. His hands are handcuffed behind his back. He repeatedly shouts, “Help! Enough, enough!” However, the officers do not let go of him until several minutes later, by which time he is no longer moving. An emergency medical technician then pronounced him dead.

The case is making headlines in Italy because it is suspected to involve excessive police force. The right-wing government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has promised “complete transparency” in the investigation. Investigators hope to gain insight from the autopsy. In addition, the body camera of one of the two officers involved has been handed over to the district attorney’s office. The video footage shot by a neighbor is also in their possession.

Preliminary investigations against public officials

Preliminary investigations into negligent homicide are now underway against the two police officers, as well as against a total of four paramedics who, according to the video, initially only observed the scene. A provision in Italy’s new security law applies to the officers: Unlike ordinary suspects, they are not entered directly into an investigative registry but rather into a separate preliminary registry.

This preliminary registry was created primarily for cases in which police officers or other public officials use force while on duty and, at first glance, there appears to be a justifiable reason for doing so. Only if it later becomes apparent that this justifiable reason does not hold up is a formal investigation initiated.