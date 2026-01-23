The Swiss bike-sharing company Publibike is being acquired by the British investor Visionedgeone, which will hold a majority stake. Company head Markus Bacher will remain CEO and retain a minority stake in the company.

The Swiss bike-sharing company Publibike is being acquired by the British investor Visionedgeone, which will hold a majority stake. (File photo)

The online portal “Schweiz heute,” published by CH-Media, reported on the transaction on Monday. Publibike itself had already announced the change in ownership on its own website on July 30. No details were provided regarding the purchase price.

The existing shareholders are selling their shares, with the exception of Bacher. This also marks the departure of Bern-based bicycle entrepreneur Thomas Binggeli, founder and owner of Thömus. He is quoted in a media report as saying that he wants to focus fully on his other companies again.

New Owner Plans Expansion

Visionedgeone has made a long-term commitment for at least five years, Bacher added. The investor already owns Inurba Mobility, a bike-sharing company that operates in France, Finland, and Poland, among other countries. The companies hope to achieve synergies in technology, sales, and operations.

Under its new owner, Publibike plans to invest in its fleet, services, and technology, according to the company's announcement. In addition, the service is set to be expanded to other Swiss cities and municipalities.

The company currently operates approximately 10,500 bicycles and e-bikes in about 120 cities and municipalities across ten cantons. Its clients include Zurich, Bern, Basel, Biel, and Aarau, among others. The government partially supports the company’s operations through annual subsidies and deficit guarantees.

Publibike used to be part of Swiss Post and was sold in 2022 to a group of investors led by Bacher, Binggeli, and IT entrepreneur Guido Honegger. The company has been in the black at the operating profit level (EBITDA) since 2024, Bacher told “Schweiz heute.”