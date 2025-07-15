The economic and corruption prosecutor's office in Vienna charges former real estate tycoon René Benko. Expa/Johann Groder/APA/dpa

The Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) in Vienna has brought charges against former real estate billionaire René Benko for the first time.

The judicial authority accuses Benko of having set aside assets to the detriment of creditors during his insolvency as a sole trader. A corresponding indictment has been filed with the Innsbruck district court.

Specifically, the public prosecutor's office accuses him of having given another 300,000 euros to relatives "under the impression of increasing payment difficulties and a foreseeable declaration of bankruptcy". The offense in Austrian law is fraudulent crida. The total loss established in these proceedings amounted to 660,000 euros. The penalty range is one to ten years imprisonment.

Total loss of 300 million euros

The indictment is part of the complex of proceedings surrounding the failed Signa Group. Around a dozen defendants and two associations are being investigated. According to the WKStA, the total loss identified to date amounts to 300 million euros.

The authority also suspects the 48-year-old of embezzlement, fraud and bankruptcy. According to investigators, he is alleged to have defrauded investors and concealed assets from authorities, creditors and insolvency administrators. He has been in custody since January.

Benko had built up a complex network of companies during the period of low interest rates. For example, he invested in the Galeria department store group, the luxury department store KaDeWe and the Elbtower project in Hamburg. In addition to internal problems within the group, Signa was brought down by rising interest rates, energy prices and construction costs.