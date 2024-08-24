Public prosecutor investigates homicide after yacht sinking - Gallery British billionaire Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, who died in the sinking of the "Bayesian". (archive picture) Image: Uncredited/Lynch family via TANCREDI/AP Investigators speak out after the sinking of the "Bayesian". Image: dpa Public prosecutor Raffaele Cammarano said at a press conference in Palermo: "It was a sudden, abrupt event." Image: dpa Public prosecutor investigates homicide after yacht sinking - Gallery British billionaire Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, who died in the sinking of the "Bayesian". (archive picture) Image: Uncredited/Lynch family via TANCREDI/AP Investigators speak out after the sinking of the "Bayesian". Image: dpa Public prosecutor Raffaele Cammarano said at a press conference in Palermo: "It was a sudden, abrupt event." Image: dpa

The dead on board the luxury yacht "Bayesian" have all been recovered. The question now is why the sailing yacht sank so quickly and why so many passengers died. The public prosecutor's office is investigating.

The luxury yacht "Bayesian" sank unusually quickly on a stormy night off Sicily. Seven people lost their lives.

The boat builder made serious accusations against the captain and crew for "serious mistakes".

The public prosecutor's office has now launched an investigation into multiple counts of negligent homicide. Show more

Following the sinking of the luxury yacht "Bayesian" off the coast of Sicily, the public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into multiple counts of manslaughter by negligence. The aim is to clarify whether the yacht possibly sank because the danger of an approaching storm was underestimated. So far, however, the investigation has not specifically targeted the captain or other members of the crew.

Seven people, including British billionaire Mike Lynch, died in the accident on Monday near the shores of the Italian Mediterranean island. 15 people were rescued, including almost the entire crew. Lynch, a wealthy software entrepreneur, had wanted to celebrate his acquittal in court with family, friends and business partners on the sailing trip.

Investigators: yacht hit by falling gust

According to the investigators' findings, the "Bayesian" was hit by a squall early in the morning in a storm with wind speeds of more than 100 kilometers per hour, which then led to its sinking within a few minutes. Public prosecutor Raffaele Cammarano said at a press conference in Palermo: "It was a sudden, abrupt event." However, other captains in the region had previously brought their boats to safety.

According to the German Weather Service, downbursts occur when cold air falls in a thunderstorm, hits the ground and spreads out in a linear direction. At close range, they often look like a "white wall" moving at breakneck speed. They often cause even more damage than tornadoes.

Recovery could still take weeks

Investigators are hoping that the so-called black box of the 56-metre-long luxury yacht, which has not yet been discovered, will provide more information. The public prosecutor's office also wants to wait for the ship to be salvaged before extending the investigation, which could take several weeks. The 500-ton yacht - one of the largest sailing ships in the world - lies on the seabed one kilometer off the small port of Porticello at a depth of 50 meters.

However, the public prosecutor's office has not ruled out the possibility of some of those involved being entered by name in a register of suspects beforehand. This would allow them access to the files under Italian law. Prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio said: "You can't rush things. You have to understand who is responsible for a crime. This can concern the captain and the crew as well as the manufacturer."

Sister says goodbye with touching words

In particular, there is also the question of why all crew members, with the exception of the ship's cook, survived - but only half of the twelve passengers. It is assumed that the fatalities were surprised in their cabins while asleep and were unable to free themselves. There is also talk of a party the evening before. According to the investigators, no alcohol tests were carried out on the survivors.

Meanwhile, Lynch's daughter Esme said goodbye to her younger sister Hannah (18) with touching words. "She is my little angel, my hero," the family said in a statement. "Hannah would often burst into my bedroom and lie with me. Sometimes she was beaming, sometimes she was cheeky, sometimes she asked for advice. No matter what happened, she brought me boundless love." Esme was not on board. Her mother survived the accident.

Lynch himself was one of the richest Britons. He had made billions from the sale of his software company to the US group Hewlett Packard. However, the takeover turned out to be a flop, resulting in lengthy legal disputes. However, a court recently acquitted Lynch.

