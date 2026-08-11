Thousands of square meters of mixed forest have caught fire in southeastern Hesse. The fire near Rodenbach is now under control. Due to the high water demand for firefighting efforts, an appeal has been issued.

Due to a major wildfire near Rodenbach in southeastern Hesse and high water demand, a water utility in the Main-Kinzig district has called on the local population to conserve water. Water reserves are needed for firefighting, according to a warning issued by the district. “Please refrain as much as possible from showering, bathing, watering gardens, and other water-intensive activities.” Consumption should be reduced to “the absolute minimum.” The appeal is directed at residents of Freigericht, Bruchköbel, Langenselbold, and the surrounding areas.

The warning issued on Monday evening remained in effect on Tuesday. The district spokesperson said the situation was due, on the one hand, to the large scale of the fire and the resulting high demand for water, but also to the strained water supply situation caused by weeks of drought in the region. Although more water is now flowing into the elevated tanks than is being drawn off, the warning will remain in effect for the time being.

Arson has not been ruled out as the cause

The major fire near Rodenbach had raged across a forested area of about 55 hectares but is now under control. The fire department is now focusing on extinguishing hot spots, the spokesperson said.

On Monday, fires broke out at several locations in the wooded area. No one was injured. In addition to several helicopters, a firefighting plane was also deployed to help extinguish the fires. The police have not ruled out arson as the cause of the fires.

There was also a forest fire in the Rheingau-Taunus district of Hesse. Here, between Hohenstein-Breithardt, Born, and Bad Schwalbach-Adolfseck, approximately 8,000 square meters of forest were engulfed in flames. According to the fire and disaster response authorities, a large-scale operation was launched, during which three firefighters sustained minor injuries.