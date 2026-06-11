In a Facebook post, Meta Hiltebrand explains that her team bears “no responsibility for the financial situation and the bankruptcy.” Image: KEYSTONE

Bankruptcy proceedings have been initiated against Medien-Atelier Suisse AG in Urdorf. Now four well-known magazine brands are up for sale – and Meta Hiltebrand’s team is pushing back against the impression that they had anything to do with the bankruptcy.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Schlieren Bankruptcy Office opened bankruptcy proceedings against Medien-Atelier Suisse AG on May 20, 2026.

The trademark rights to “Wohnrevue,” “Kochen,” “WirEltern,” and “Swissmom” are to be sold.

Meta Hiltebrand and her team explain on Facebook that they only learned of the financial problems at a late stage. Show more

Medien-Atelier Suisse AG, based in Urdorf, ZH, is bankrupt. According to the Schlieren Bankruptcy Office’s announcement, bankruptcy proceedings were initiated on May 20, 2026. The summary proceedings apply; creditors may file their claims until July 13, 2026.

The trademark rights to four well-known Swiss magazines are thus up for sale: “Wohnrevue,” “Kochen,” “WirEltern,” and “Swissmom.”

The bankruptcy administration intends to sell the assets privately or at auction—either as a package or individually. If a majority of creditors do not object, the sale can proceed quickly.

Hiltebrand: “No Responsibility for the Bankruptcy”

The team behind the cooking magazine’s content has now commented on the bankruptcy. In an Instagram post, Meta Hiltebrand explains that her team bears “no responsibility for the financial situation and the bankruptcy.”

They created the content on a contract basis and “only found out about the extent of the debt at a very late stage.”

The bankruptcy also affects the creators themselves: “The current situation has hit us hard as well,” writes Hiltebrand. Many on the team had invested a lot of time, work, and in some cases their own money.

The team apologizes to readers and subscribers for the resulting uncertainty and hopes for a fresh start: “With a little luck, there’s a publisher out there who’d like to collaborate with our team.”

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