In India, anyone who arrives late for an exam is no longer allowed on the premises. In the state of Bihar, students use violence to gain access. The police respond by beating them with sticks.

The latecomers are denied access to the area. The gates are locked and guarded.

Nevertheless, the crowd manages to gain access to the examination site and receives a beating from the police. Show more

Punctuality is a top priority at Indian schools. And if someone arrives late, there is no mercy. The latecomers are then faced with closed gates. This was the case this year in the state of Bihar. However, those who are locked out do not put up with it. They push their way through the entrance to the examination grounds. Even the police officers' cane blows are no longer an obstacle.

Hundreds with a delay

According to Reuters, there were hundreds of students who resisted the lockout. It was not clear from the report why so many people were delayed. In a discussion on Reddit, it is suspected that a train delay could be the cause, which would not be unusual in India. Some travel over a hundred kilometers to write the exam.

It is also unclear whether those who used force to gain access to the premises were still able to write the exam. According to the school's regulations, they should actually be banned from school for two years. Nevertheless, such scenes occur again and again, especially in Bihar. Pupils are told in advance to be on site at least one hour before the start of the exam.

