Former Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky is to lead Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul. (archive picture) Maxim Guchek/BelTA/AP/dpa

Representatives of Russia, Ukraine and international mediators are meeting in Istanbul for the first direct peace talks between Moscow and Kiev in years. An overview of the key issues of the day.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vladimir Putin is not taking part in the talks in person. Instead, his advisor Vladimir Medinsky is leading the Russian delegation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi himself is on site for Ukraine.

For Ukraine, an immediate, unconditional ceasefire is a prerequisite for everything else.

Russia is demanding recognition of the annexation of Crimea, legitimization of the occupied eastern and southern Ukraine, a permanently neutral Ukraine without NATO ties and the lifting of Western sanctions.

Despite all diplomatic efforts, observers do not expect a comprehensive peace. Show more

Who is taking part in the talks in Istanbul?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is staying away from today's peace talks, although he himself had previously suggested direct negotiations. It was only announced on Thursday night that Vladimir Medinsky will lead the Russian delegation instead.

Medinsky, Putin's advisor and former culture minister, is considered a political lightweight in Moscow. In 2022, he chaired the last direct meeting between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators to date, albeit without any tangible results. He is supported by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galusin and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

On the Ukrainian side, President Volodymyr Zelensky personally took part. He emphasizes his willingness to engage in talks, but emphasizes an immediate, unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for further negotiations.

US President Donald Trump had initially considered attending, but also canceled shortly after Putin. Putin's original push for direct talks was a reaction to Zelenskyi's call for a ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also in Istanbul to take part in the talks. He will be joined by Trump's special envoys Steve Witkof and Keith Kellogg.

Direct talks between negotiators from Ukraine and Russia last took place in Istanbul in March 2022, one month after Putin sent tens of thousands of soldiers to Ukraine.

What are Ukraine's main demands?

Ukraine is demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire as the basis for peace negotiations. Another key demand is for binding security guarantees, which would ideally be comparable to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, i.e. collective assistance in the event of another attack.

Furthermore, Ukraine rejects any recognition of Russian territorial claims, particularly in the annexed or occupied regions of Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson. The long-term goal is the complete return of all territories controlled by Russia to Ukraine.

Ukrainian marines walk through terrain on the front line near the Dnieper River. (archive picture) Alex Babenko/AP/dpa

Another negotiation proposal, also supported by European states, envisages discussing territorial issues initially on the basis of the current front lines - but only after a ceasefire has come into force.

What is Russia's position?

Russia is demanding recognition of the annexation of Crimea and confirmation of its control over the occupied territories in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson as the basis for a peace process.

Russia is also demanding permanent neutrality for Ukraine. The country should not be allowed to join NATO or other military alliances and should not allow any foreign military bases on its territory.

Another key point is the lifting of Western sanctions imposed in the wake of the war of aggression. In addition, Russia is seeking to restore its economic relations, particularly in the energy sector.

Although President Putin had initiated direct negotiations, Russia rejects an immediate ceasefire without preconditions. Moscow insists that substantial negotiations on these core demands must be conducted first.

What role do international actors play?

The USA is supporting the talks, represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who emphasizes the American line: dialogue yes, but only if there is clear progress towards a ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Turkey on 14 May to take part in the planned peace talks between Ukraine and Russia (archive image). Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

On the European side, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and CDU leader Friedrich Merz have joined Ukraine in calling for a 30-day ceasefire. They are combining this demand with a clear threat to impose additional sanctions against Russia in the event of further escalation.

International mediators such as Turkey and the UN are also trying to support the talks constructively and achieve at least partial successes, such as humanitarian agreements.

What are the main points of contention regarding the ceasefire?

Ukraine and its Western partners are calling for an immediate ceasefire as a basis for further negotiations in order to prevent further suffering and destruction. Russia, on the other hand, is attaching preconditions to a ceasefire.

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops has dominated the situation in numerous regions of the country since 2022 (archive image). Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

First, its territorial claims and security policy demands, such as Ukraine's neutrality and recognition of occupied territories, would have to be negotiated. This fundamental conflict of interests is currently preventing tangible progress towards a ceasefire.

Are there any proposals for security guarantees?

One European-Ukrainian proposal envisages security guarantees similar to a NATO mutual assistance pact, but without formal NATO membership. Russia rejects such arrangements as "indirect NATO membership" and instead calls for bilateral neutrality agreements.

The problem, according to sources involved in the talks, is that any security guarantee with real force would draw the West into a possible future war with Russia. Whereas any security agreement without enforcement would leave Ukraine defenceless.

What economic aspects are being discussed?

Russia is calling for Western sanctions to be lifted, but is skeptical that this will happen soon. Even if the USA were to ease sanctions, sanctions imposed by the EU, the UK, Canada, Japan and other countries could remain in place for years to come. Ukraine, on the other hand, is pushing for their continuation.

According to reports, the US government is examining the possibility of easing sanctions against the Russian energy sector in order to create leverage for negotiations. Talks are also taking place in the background about a possible resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe.

At the same time, there is speculation as to whether falling oil prices could encourage Russia to make compromises. Officially, however, the Kremlin emphasizes that national interests are more important than market prices. Nevertheless, observers suspect that the USA, Russia and Saudi Arabia could seek a more comprehensive agreement that covers both the oil market and the Ukraine issue.

Energy issues such as Russian oil and gas exports are a central part of the ongoing negotiations on a political solution to the war in Ukraine (archive image). Patrick Pleul/dpa

Another point of contention concerns frozen Russian state assets. Ukraine is demanding that the approximately 300 billion dollars in frozen Russian assets be used in full for reconstruction. Russia rejects this in principle, but could agree, according to Reuters, if some of these funds are also used in the areas controlled by Russia.

Are there realistic hopes for concrete progress in the talks?

Hopes for a quick breakthrough are low, but the format of the talks itself is seen as a diplomatic success. The aim is a ceasefire in the short term, at least regionally or for a limited period, in order to alleviate humanitarian disasters and prevent further escalation.

Ukraine sees the direct negotiations above all as an opportunity to increase international pressure on Russia and make its core demands visible. Russia, on the other hand, is using the stage to demonstrate its willingness to negotiate, but is sticking to its maximum positions.

Observers therefore speak of "hope for the first small steps" rather than a major breakthrough. A ceasefire, as demanded by European states, would already be considered a success - even if a comprehensive peace solution is still a long way off.

What is the current situation on the front?

The military situation continues to escalate despite the Istanbul talks. Russian forces have intensified their offensives in several regions, particularly in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhia oblasts.

While the front line is shifting dynamically, with Ukrainian troops gaining ground near Pokrovsk and Russian advances in regions such as Kupyansk, Torezk, Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka, both sides are also adapting tactically.

The increased use of motorcycles by Russian soldiers to reduce losses from Ukrainian drone attacks is striking. This tactic increases mobility and makes reconnaissance by enemy drones more difficult.