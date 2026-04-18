Putin's internet blocks divide Russian society Many Russians complain about the constant shutdowns of the mobile internet. (archive picture) Image: dpa Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's approval ratings have been falling for weeks. (archive picture) Image: dpa Putin's internet blocks divide Russian society Many Russians complain about the constant shutdowns of the mobile internet. (archive picture) Image: dpa Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's approval ratings have been falling for weeks. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Rarely has Kremlin leader Putin faced so much criticism as at present - despite censorship and repression. The frequent internet bans in particular are triggering protest. Is this a threat to the president?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to increasing criticism of the government, state control of the internet in Russia is becoming ever more rigorous.

One expert says: "For the first time in years, it looks as if the Russian regime is on the verge of an internal split."

Protest is now also coming from decidedly pro-Russian representatives. Show more

For the first time in years, things are not going well for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Criticism is mounting, even from circles loyal to the government - especially regarding the increasingly massive internet blocks in Russia.

Companies are complaining about losses because the blockades of Telegram and other social networks are paralyzing communication. Payment systems are failing. And even otherwise loyal bloggers are giving free rein to their anger.

Internet restrictions in Russia have become a source of widespread public frustration According to Russian sociologists,disruptions to mobile internet&messaging services have already affected roughly three-quarters of the population⤵️ 📹a Russian celebrity voices her frustration about shutdown in 🇷🇺



[image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 17. April 2026 um 09:09

The Russians, who are otherwise accustomed to a political culture of prohibition and paternalism, are showing that they are no longer prepared to swallow everything in the face of the attacks on internet freedom.

The Kremlin emphasizes that blocking mobile communications, for example, serves security interests - in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Everything will return to normal as soon as the invasion ends, promises Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. But peace is not in sight.

Expert: Symptoms may indicate something significant

The power struggle in the state leadership over how far the controls go is unmistakable. And experts believe that this is unlikely to leave the power-conscious Putin cold. After all, parliamentary elections are due in September.

"For the first time in years of war, it looks as if the Russian regime is on the verge of an internal split," says political scientist Tatyana Stanovaya. There are a number of individual events which, taken together, could point to something more significant.

1/ A Russian politician's advice to fellow citizens to carry paper maps because they can no longer rely on online navigation due to Internet blocking has gone down badly in Russia. A Moscow science institute has advised Russians to navigate by the sun and stars instead. ⬇️



[image or embed] — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) 12. April 2026 um 21:41

"It's like in medicine: symptoms that are easy and difficult to explain can be a coincidence or indicate a serious illness," she writes in an analysis by the Carnegie think tank. In fact, the list of dissenters from the Kremlin line is now impressive.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov now felt compelled to respond to the critical video message to Putin from prominent blogger Viktoriya Bonya. She complained that Russians were afraid of the 73-year-old and that a lot was therefore going wrong

Propagandists warn of destabilization in Russia

She cited the sluggish aid for the flood victims in Dagestan as one example of many. Probably also with an eye on Bonya's internet audience of millions, Peskov asserted that work was already underway to solve the problems.

After Bonya's message, war bloggers warned against "destabilizing Russia". Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov demanded that the national investigative authority should look into the blogger because she had supported Ukraine in the past.

😅Mass protests among young Russians continue in Russia



They are in tears, saying they no longer want to live in “Putin’s paradise.” pic.twitter.com/y122JM4S4X — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 16, 2026

Complaints about the situation in the country also come from the ranks of hardliners like Solovyov. In March, Kremlin propagandist Ilya Remeslo, known for his campaigns against the opposition, surprisingly wrote on his Telegram channel that Putin was illegitimate as president and should be court-martialed.

Putin had led the country into the dead end of the war in Ukraine. He himself announced that he had to spend 30 days in a closed clinic. "Fierce criticism of the highest state functionaries has its price - remember that," he announced on April 17. However, he had nothing to take back.

Supervisory authority and secret service particularly criticized

But even prominent politicians are no longer silent. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in the Belgorod region, which was particularly affected by Ukrainian counter-attacks, pointed out that people were dependent on the internet and Telegram in particular.

Some saw this as an affront to the transition to the Russian messenger service Max, which many Russians reject as impractical and unsafe.

Parliamentary deputy Anatoly Wasserman has now called for the Roskomnadzor supervisory authority, which is responsible for internet surveillance, to be reined in because it is overdoing it with its interpretation of the law. Other Duma deputies joined the appeal.

Roskomnadzor has been criticized for acting as a kind of new state security agency that promotes a surveillance state. It has blocked thousands of websites and networks such as WhatsApp, X and Instagram.

Russians protest

Many Russians circumvent the blocks with VPN services that give users a foreign internet address. But even these are now increasingly being targeted by those seeking total control.

According to research by media critical of the Kremlin, it is primarily the FSB, the domestic intelligence service once headed by Putin himself, that is in charge of the ever-increasing restrictions. The president gives free rein to the "Chekists", as they are popularly known.

In Russia, attempts to hold protests against internet restrictions failed



In Moscow, several dozen people tried to gather at Bolotnaya Square, but security forces blocked access and quickly dispersed the crowd. In Saint Petersburg and other cities, protest sites were cordoned… pic.twitter.com/FbAvLRO9eB — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 29, 2026

In addition, Putin himself can have the Internet completely shut down thanks to a law he has just signed. Street protests against the internet blockades are regularly banned by the authorities in the regions. But Russians are writing letters of complaint to the presidential administration.

It doesn't help that state television is now broadcasting propaganda about the advantages of life without the internet. The digital resistance is alive and well. And there are political profiteers. For example, the smallest opposition party in the Duma, Novyye Lyudi (New People), is enjoying growing popularity following its protests against the digital ministry's manipulation of the internet.

Approval ratings for Putin are falling

The comparatively liberal party would receive over twelve percent of the vote if elections were held next Sunday, according to a representative survey by the state opinion research institute Wziom. This would put it in second place for the first time - and no longer in fifth place.

Putin's approval ratings and those of the Kremlin party United Russia, on the other hand, are falling. Wziom confirms a downward trend for the Kremlin leader for the sixth week in a row. At 66.7 percent, the president's approval rating is still twice as high as that of Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) in Germany, for example.

However, it fell around eight percentage points below the February figure (74.8). The figure is therefore as low as it was before the Russian war of aggression - which allowed Putin to improve his rating at the time. Analysts also see this as an indication that many Russians want to see an end to the war and a normalization of their lives.