Bizarre tanks with metal spikes are rolling through the war in Ukraine. Putin's troops are relying on improvisation instead of high-tech - their "porcupines" are designed to fend off drones and survive longer. Can this work?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia's troops are relying on improvised tanks with spiky superstructures against drone attacks.

The strange vehicles are designed to deflect hits and increase their chances of survival on the front line.

Experts are puzzling over whether these new constructions are tactical or purely an emergency solution. Show more

Putin's army is arming its tanks with barbed wire, metal grids and thick metal plates. The bizarre constructions are intended to fend off kamikaze drones - and look like they've come straight out of an end-time movie.

New tactics in the drone war

Whether these modifications are actually effective or just a temporary solution remains to be seen. blue News shows pictures of the unusual tanks in the video.

More videos from the department