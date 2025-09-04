  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Cost-cutting hammer at auditors PwC Switzerland cuts jobs in Zurich Oerlikon

SDA

4.9.2025 - 14:42

Auditor PwC has announced several redundancies.
Auditor PwC has announced several redundancies.
sda

A "low double-digit number" of employees are losing their jobs at the consulting firm PwC in Zurich Oerlikon. According to the company, the redundancies have nothing to do with the relocation abroad.

Keystone-SDA

04.09.2025, 14:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • PwC has announced several redundancies.
  • The consulting firm cites organizational reasons for the decision.
Show more

The consulting firm PwC is parting ways with a group of employees in Switzerland for organizational reasons. It concerns a "low double-digit number" in the Internal Firm Services department in Zurich Oerlikon, said a spokeswoman on Thursday when asked by the news agency AWP.

The platform "Inside Paradeplatz" had previously reported on this. According to the spokesperson, the department employs just under 500 people in total. She denied media rumors that the reduction had nothing to do with a relocation abroad.

PwC Switzerland employs a total of over 3,800 staff and partners at over 13 locations in Switzerland and one location in Liechtenstein. Zurich Oerlikon is the largest location.

More from the department

Researchers puzzle. Dead shark with huge bite wound on city beach in Mallorca

Researchers puzzleDead shark with huge bite wound on city beach in Mallorca

Curious incident. Thanks to a fly, the golf ball falls into the hole after all

Curious incidentThanks to a fly, the golf ball falls into the hole after all

Air traffic. Easyjet cancels many flights from Basel due to runway renovation

Air trafficEasyjet cancels many flights from Basel due to runway renovation