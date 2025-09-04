Auditor PwC has announced several redundancies. sda

A "low double-digit number" of employees are losing their jobs at the consulting firm PwC in Zurich Oerlikon. According to the company, the redundancies have nothing to do with the relocation abroad.

The consulting firm PwC is parting ways with a group of employees in Switzerland for organizational reasons. It concerns a "low double-digit number" in the Internal Firm Services department in Zurich Oerlikon, said a spokeswoman on Thursday when asked by the news agency AWP.

The platform "Inside Paradeplatz" had previously reported on this. According to the spokesperson, the department employs just under 500 people in total. She denied media rumors that the reduction had nothing to do with a relocation abroad.

PwC Switzerland employs a total of over 3,800 staff and partners at over 13 locations in Switzerland and one location in Liechtenstein. Zurich Oerlikon is the largest location.