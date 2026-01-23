According to Qatar, mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between the U.S. and Iran are continuing. There is no agreement at this time, said Majid al-Ansari, spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the capital, Doha.

However, he spoke of ongoing diplomatic efforts that were “already well advanced.” The mediators were working to reconcile the differing positions. “Drafts are constantly being exchanged,” al-Ansari said.

With regard to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, no agreement has been reached so far. “That could change in the coming hours or days,” said the State Department spokesperson. The focus now is on preventing an escalation and securing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

Among other things, Qatar is mediating, alongside Pakistan, in the conflict between Iran and the United States.