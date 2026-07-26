Shipping traffic in the Gulf state of Qatar has returned to normal following earlier warnings of renewed Iranian attacks. The Qatari Ministry of Transport announced that voyages for all types of ships are once again possible as usual starting today. However, ship operators and crews should continue to follow the regulations to ensure the highest level of safety.

ARCHIVE – Dhow boats, like those once used by pearl divers, carry tourists on the sea off the Doha skyline. Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa

Qatar had previously advised a temporary suspension of maritime traffic following renewed Iranian attacks. The ministry announced two weeks ago that it recommended suspending all voyages and other “maritime activities” until further notice. This also applies to fishing and recreational boats, jet skis, and “all other watercraft.” The warning followed renewed attacks from Iran.

From pearl divers and traditional dhows to today’s tourist cruises and luxury yachts, Qatar’s identity is closely tied to seafaring in the Persian Gulf. Located on a peninsula, the country has dozens of fishing and yacht harbors for commercial and private use.