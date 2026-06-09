The death toll after the severe earthquake in the Philippines has risen to at least 37.

A collapsed building can be seen after the earthquake in General Santos. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa

In addition, more than 480 people were injured and four others are missing, as Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro from the civil defense of the Southeast Asian island state announced this morning (local time). The authorities fear that the number of victims will continue to rise.

The 7.8-magnitude quake - the strongest of the year worldwide according to the US earthquake observatory USGS - struck the southern island of Mindanao early on Monday morning. The city of General Santos City with around 700,000 inhabitants, which is known for its tuna industry, was particularly affected. Buildings collapsed there and in the surrounding provinces, roads and bridges were damaged and the power supply was temporarily cut off.

Damage to the airport

Among the damaged facilities was the international airport of General Santos City, an important hub in southern Mindanao. According to Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez, the control tower and terminal buildings were damaged, but the runways remained intact.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has so far registered around 1,100 aftershocks, some of them violent, which made rescue work more difficult. The most violent had a magnitude of 6.7. According to the civil defense, a total of around 88,000 people have been affected by the quake. Around 20,000 people had to leave their homes and were accommodated in evacuation centers or with relatives and friends.

Tsunami warnings initially issued for the Philippines and Indonesia were lifted on Monday. Smaller tidal waves were registered in several coastal areas.

Many are in shock

Meanwhile, rescue workers and soldiers are continuing their efforts to reach isolated villages. Health Minister Ted Herbosa told radio station DZMM that damaged roads and bridges were making access difficult. Many people in the region were also in shock. Counsellors are on duty to support traumatized people.

The earthquake occurred on the first day of school after the vacations. Over 6,200 public and private schools initially remained closed. The first step is to check the safety of the buildings.

The Philippines are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most seismically active regions on earth. Several earth plates collide there, which is why strong earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur regularly.