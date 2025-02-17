ARCHIVE - The full moon rises over Lisbon. Photo: Armando Franca/AP/dpa Keystone

Luck in misfortune: an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 caused a scare in Portugal, but no victims.

An earthquake has terrified many people in Portugal. However, according to the information available so far, the 4.7-magnitude phenomenon has not caused any significant personal injury or damage to property, the civil defense of the popular vacation destination announced.

The tremors were felt in the early afternoon, particularly in the Lisbon region and in Setúbal, around 40 kilometers south-east of the capital, reported the IPMA weather service. However, the earth also shook in other regions of the country, such as Leiria, Beja and Faro.

"Everything suddenly started to shake, the books shook from side to side," a resident of Lisbon told the TV channel CNN Portugal. "Of course it caused a lot of fear here in the neighborhood. An earthquake is no joke," said the man. Meanwhile, Lisbon's mayor Carlos Moedas emphasized that there was "no cause for concern".

The center of the quake, which was registered at 1.24 pm (2.24 pm CET), was located in the Seixal region, just over 20 kilometers south of Lisbon, according to official figures.

Portugal, like neighboring Spain, is located in one of the more active seismic zones in Europe. On November 1, 1755, there was an earthquake there which, together with a major fire and a tsunami, destroyed large parts of Lisbon. With between 30,000 and 100,000 fatalities, it was one of the worst natural disasters in the history of Europe.