Following the death of the suspected CSD attacker, questions are mounting in Germany about possible loopholes in the law and failures of the justice system, given that the 21-year-old was still at large despite having been convicted.

A person stands in front of the Brandenburg Gate, where flowers, candles, and personal messages have been left following the attack on the CSD. In the Tiergarten, a man drove a vehicle into a crowd on the sidelines of Christopher Street Day. Photo: Markus Lenhardt/dpa

Berlin's Senator of Justice, Felor Badenberg (CDU), raised the issue of tightening juvenile criminal law. Several Christian Democratic politicians expressed doubts about the Berlin District Court's decision not to remand the alleged Islamist in custody.

Germany’s Minister of Justice, Stefanie Hubig (SPD), intends to carefully examine the legal policy implications of the crime, according to a spokesperson for her ministry. It is too early to make a final assessment of whether action is needed. The spokesperson pointed out that criminal law regarding the prosecution of terrorism had been tightened in April and that loopholes had been closed. The suspected CSD attacker was convicted under the old criminal law, which shows that there were no loopholes in that legislation with regard to his case.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior emphasized that combating Islamist terrorism is a top priority for the federal government. Over the past ten years, the authorities have succeeded in preventing nearly 30 Islamist attacks.

Conviction under juvenile criminal law

The German suspect, who is of Lebanese descent, is alleged to have driven a van into a crowd and attacked people with a bladed weapon—presumably a machete—on the outskirts of Christopher Street Day in Berlin on Saturday evening. One woman was killed, and 29 others were injured, some critically.

After an intensive manhunt, law enforcement officers shot and killed the suspect on Sunday evening during his arrest at a garden colony in Berlin-Spandau. A second suspect, who had initially been taken into custody, was released, according to a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. It appears, therefore, that the evidence against the man was not sufficient to substantiate the allegations.

According to the State Attorney General’s Office, the alleged perpetrator, Abdul B., had unsuccessfully attempted to join the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) in Syria. After serving a three-month prison sentence in Lebanon, he was taken into pretrial detention upon his return to Berlin in November 2025.

On May 12, a juvenile lay judges’ court at the Tiergarten District Court sentenced him to 22 months in juvenile detention—among other charges, for preparing a serious act of violence that endangered the state. The verdict was not yet final because the Berlin State Attorney General’s Office had filed an appeal. However, the court lifted an arrest warrant, and the man was released.

"Impose harsher penalties on offenders"

State Senator for Justice Badenberg said on ARD’s “Morgenmagazin”: “We need to take a fundamental look at whether the legal standards we currently have for applying juvenile criminal law are still appropriate for today’s world.” According to Badenberg, the Union has long been calling for a scientific study on this issue. According to the federal government, a contract for this study is to be awarded shortly. Preliminary results are expected by the end of 2027.

Badenberg added: “In light of this attack, I conclude that, in cases like this, the perpetrators must indeed be punished more severely. We’ve had similar cases. And the punishment would be harsher if adult criminal law were applied.” Earlier, Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner had expressed surprise at the justice system’s handling of the suspect.

"All in all, a disaster"

Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Hermann (CSU) also expressed his lack of understanding regarding the Berlin court’s decision on Bayerischer Rundfunk, saying: “Ultimately, this was definitely a disaster. And, of course, the judges who have to rule on such a case must also be aware of the responsibility they bear for people’s safety.”

Saxony-Anhalt’s Minister-President Sven Schulze called for a more consistent approach to dealing with radicalized individuals. “We must not allow people who do not accept our culture to live here,” the CDU politician said on Deutschlandfunk. He added that the fact that a person is a German citizen does not justify a more lenient approach in these cases. “To be honest, that’s no longer enough for me,” Schulze said. Schulze is currently campaigning for the state legislative elections in Saxony-Anhalt. In the polls, the right-wing populist AfD is far ahead.

"Criminal law isn't the problem"

Sebastian Fiedler, the Social Democratic Party’s expert on domestic affairs, said on Deutschlandfunk: “Criminal law wasn’t the problem here; rather, it was possibly the way it was applied.” We need to take a closer look at why Abdul B. was still at large. Another major question is: “What actually happened after his release from prison? Who was he still in contact with? Even though he was under surveillance, there was clearly a gap in the system.”

Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt had already raised questions on Sunday as to why the suspect was still at large.

Central Council of Muslims

The Central Council of Muslims in Germany condemned the attack on the CSD. “When people become targets of violence because of their identity or way of life, the fundamental values of our society are under attack,” the ZMD stated in Cologne. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone who had to witness this terrible act.”

Should the authorities’ suspicion that the attack was Islamist-motivated be confirmed, “this would be yet another case in which an extremist ideology misuses religious references to justify hatred and violence and to pit people against one another,” the ZMD stated. The protection of human life is one of the fundamental principles of Islam. Violence against innocent people finds no justification there.