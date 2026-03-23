The "QuitGPT" campaign is calling on people around the world to quit ChatGPT - and it's hitting a nerve. The AI company is coming under pressure due to its political ties to Donald Trump.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "QuitGPT" campaign has been growing rapidly since February and is mobilizing millions worldwide.

It is triggered by OpenAI's political entanglements and a controversial Pentagon deal.

Initial figures show an increase in uninstallations and user migration. However, the impact remains uncertain. Show more

The "QuitGPT" movement began relatively quietly at the start of the year. Individual posts on Reddit explain how to uninstall ChatGPT, the world's most widely used AI chatbot. There are also calls to cancel subscriptions and use alternative chatbots.

At the beginning of February 2026, the website quitgpt.org goes online, run by a collective that describes itself as "activists for democracy". The demands: Complete abandonment of ChatGPT and associated pressure on OpenAI, the US company behind the system, because of its political ties.

The criticism is directed against the close links between large technology companies and politics. Financial reports show that OpenAI President Greg Brockman has donated around 25 million dollars to the Trump-affiliated super PAC "MAGA Inc.", a politically influential organization that supports and influences election campaigns with large sums of money.

Politics, lobbying and delicate operations

There are also accusations that OpenAI indirectly supports political influence. Reports speak of a lobbying pot worth over 100 million dollars that is directed against stricter rules for artificial intelligence. Such political committees specifically try to influence laws, for example by financing campaigns or building up political pressure.

Another point of criticism concerns the use of AI by authorities. According to an official inventory of the US Department of Homeland Security, the immigration authority ICE uses a system based on GPT-4 to pre-screen applicants.

The problem is not only the AI itself, but also where it is used. ICE organizes deportations. Critics therefore warn of non-transparent or distorted selection procedures in an area where state power intervenes particularly deeply in people's lives.

Pentagon deal becomes a turning point

However, the momentum of the boycott movement remains manageable at first. According to the organizers, around 17,000 people registered on the website in the first few weeks and around 700,000 expressed their support on social networks.

Then, on February 28, 2026, OpenAI signs an agreement with the US Department of Defense. The company's own AI models are to be used on a classified Pentagon network.

Just hours earlier, competitor Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude, had rejected a similar offer. CEO Dario Amodei justified this by stating that the company does not want to provide technologies that enable mass surveillance and autonomous weapons systems. "Standing up to the government is the most American thing there is - and we are patriots in everything we've done here," Amodei said in an interview with CBS News.

Boycott gains momentum

The consequences are immediate. US authorities stop working with Anthropic and the company comes under political pressure.

For Dutch historian Rutger Bregman, the case marks a moral dividing line - here a company that refuses a lucrative contract for ethical reasons, there a competitor that takes it on. In the video, he calls for ChatGPT to be "canceled":

Within a few days of this decision, the reach of the QuitGPT campaign multiplies. According to the operators, the number of supporters rose to over four million by mid-March and the visibility of the movement on social networks also increased significantly.

Measurable effects after the call for a boycott

There are indeed measurable effects at the beginning of March. According to Forbes, around 1.5 million users leave the platform shortly after the Pentagon deal becomes known.

The analysis company Sensor Tower registered an increase in uninstallations of around 295% above the usual level. At the same time, Anthropic's app - "Claude" - gained significant momentum and temporarily overtook ChatGPT in terms of downloads in the US.

However, these are still only snapshots, not stable trends. The decisive factor is whether this results in a permanent change in user behavior. "Boycotts only work if they reach a critical mass and are reflected in consumer behavior," says US sociologist Dana Fisher from American University to the MIT Technology Review.

Limited effect of boycotts

Individual spikes in uninstallations are not enough to achieve this. "The real pressure point is consumer behavior - when enough people use their money to express their political beliefs."

At the same time, Fisher believes the movement has not yet reached a decisive point. "It will only become meaningful when people who don't normally take a public stance get involved," she says. "We haven't seen that yet."

A look at previous cases shows how difficult such boycotts are. In 2025, Spotify came under pressure, partly due to controversial recruitment advertisements in the vicinity of US authorities and management investments in military-related technology companies. The criticism led to layoffs and a great deal of attention in the short term. However, the effect was hardly sustainable in the business figures.

Switch to alternatives

There is also a structural problem. Even those who delete ChatGPT do not necessarily leave the system. Many applications access OpenAI models in the background, for example via programming interfaces. Tools for texts, programming or customer support also often use the same infrastructure without users being able to see this directly.

The "QuitGPT" campaign therefore points to alternatives. These include Claude or Gemini from Google or Le Chat from the French company Mistral AI. Meanwhile, various open source models are focusing more on transparency and data protection. These include smaller projects such as Confer, Alpine or Lumo, although their performance and distribution often still lag behind the large platforms at present.

Nevertheless, this development comes at a sensitive time for OpenAI. Industry analyses assume that the company will continue to make losses despite high revenues and could cumulatively reach double-digit billions by 2026.

Pressure on OpenAI is growing

At the same time, new sources of revenue such as advertising are being discussed. Following criticism of the Pentagon deal, CEO Sam Altman announced that he would subsequently add restrictions to the agreement, for example on use for surveillance purposes.

The competition is already benefiting. Anthropic is gaining market share through a strategic decision. Ethics is thus increasingly becoming a competitive factor.

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