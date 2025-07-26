Racing car leaves the road in France - three dead - Gallery An investigation is underway following an incident at a car rally in the Puy-de-Dôme department. Image: dpa The event ended fatally for three visitors to a French car rally. (archive picture) Image: dpa Racing car leaves the road in France - three dead - Gallery An investigation is underway following an incident at a car rally in the Puy-de-Dôme department. Image: dpa The event ended fatally for three visitors to a French car rally. (archive picture) Image: dpa

A regional sporting event in France is overshadowed by a tragic incident. The event ends fatally for several people in the audience.

Three spectators were killed at a car race in central France on Saturday.

A vehicle left the road and crashed into the crowd on the sidelines.

Two brothers, aged 70 and 60, and a 44-year-old father were killed, according to the public prosecutor's office. Show more

A racing car has hit several people in the crowd in France - initially two people died, a third person succumbed to their injuries in hospital this afternoon, according to media reports. The car went off the road at the Rallye de la Fourme near Arlanc in the Puy-de-Dôme department in the center of France, the prefecture announced on Platform X. Several other people who were present at the time of the accident are in shock.

The fatalities include two brothers aged 70 and 60, according to media reports citing the public prosecutor's office. The third victim is a 44-year-old father. According to the reports, the public prosecutor's office opened an investigation into involuntary manslaughter. The car was driven by a 22-year-old woman, with a 51-year-old co-pilot in the car with her.



The rally was stopped immediately, said prefect Joël Mathurin according to a video on French broadcaster BFMTV. This was also confirmed by the race organizers in a short post on Facebook. The race was stopped shortly before 11.00 am. "There will be no prize-giving ceremony."

Spectators in prohibited area?

According to various media reports, the spectators involved in the accident were in a cordoned-off area. An investigation has been launched to clarify the circumstances, Mathurin said in the video on BFMTV. Psychological support had also been set up nearby

This rally was already overshadowed by a fatality last year. According to the rally organizers, a man responsible for securing the route was hit by a racing car.