Halloween can come Racing around in a pumpkin boat

Fabienne Berner

31.10.2025

Belgium celebrates autumn in its very own way - with a competition in floating giant pumpkins. Courage, balance and a good hand on the paddle are required - whoever stays dry has almost won.

31.10.2025, 16:21

31.10.2025, 16:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A pumpkin boat race has been held in Kasterloo every year since 2008.
  • The pumpkins weigh up to several hundred kilos and are carved using power tools.
  • In addition to the race, there are culinary highlights and fun pumpkin disciplines such as pumpkin golf and pumpkin curling.
Show more

Pumpkin ahoy! In Kasterlee, Belgium, pumpkins are paddled instead of carved: at the annual pumpkin boat race, giant pumpkins are transformed into floating vehicles. Since 2008, brave teams have been competing on a pond - they have to cover around one hundred meters without ending up in the water.

In addition to the wobbly race, pumpkin beer, soup and creative competitions await visitors. The blue News video shows how the participants rock across the pond in the fruit boats weighing several tons and why the pumpkins float so well.

