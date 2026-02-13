Crackdown after million-dollar fraud with fake tickets at the Louvre - Gallery The Louvre has called in the police on suspicion of fraud with counterfeit tickets. (archive picture) Image: Keystone The police have busted a suspected fraud network that is said to have caused damage of over ten million euros. (archive picture) Image: Keystone The lightning burglary in October already brought the Louvre negative headlines. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Crackdown after million-dollar fraud with fake tickets at the Louvre - Gallery The Louvre has called in the police on suspicion of fraud with counterfeit tickets. (archive picture) Image: Keystone The police have busted a suspected fraud network that is said to have caused damage of over ten million euros. (archive picture) Image: Keystone The lightning burglary in October already brought the Louvre negative headlines. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

How were fraudsters at the Louvre able to make millions with fake tickets over the years? The museum is now relying on stricter controls - and the investigation continues.

According to the authorities, the arrests were made on Tuesday. Among those arrested were tourist guides, two employees of the Louvre and a person suspected of organizing the network, according to the public prosecutor's office.

According to the investigators, the fraud is said to have lasted over ten years. The Louvre estimates the damage caused at over ten million euros. The suspects are said to have invested some of the money in real estate in both France and Dubai, according to the public prosecutor's office. Investigations into possible ticket fraud also took place at the Palace of Versailles.

Museum employees allegedly helped fraudsters

The museum itself had raised the alarm with the police at the end of 2024 because it suspected the existence of a network organizing large-scale fraud. According to the public prosecutor's office, the Louvre had noticed a pair of Chinese museum guides who were regularly present in the museum and smuggled Chinese tourists into the exhibition rooms, repeatedly using the same tickets for different groups. Other museum guides were subsequently suspected of using the same scam.

In order to convict the suspected fraud ring, the investigators relied on surveillance measures and wiretapping, the public prosecutor's office explained. And the museum's suspicions were quickly confirmed: the fraudsters are said to have organized group tours that exceeded the maximum permitted number of people and charged inflated prices for the additional participants - outside of official ticket sales and for their own profit.

Investigators confiscate large sums of money

They are also alleged to have used tickets several times and sold false tickets. Museum employees are said to have received money for not checking the groups. In addition to the arrests, more than 957,000 euros in cash, including 67,000 euros in foreign currency, and 486,000 euros in various bank accounts were confiscated during raids.

A Louvre spokeswoman told the German Press Agency that the museum had initiated a plan to combat fraud, which included stricter controls and technical measures. There was initially no answer to the question as to why the large-scale fraud at the museum apparently went unnoticed for years.

Million-dollar fraud follows spectacular flash burglary

The discovery of the alleged multi-million euro fraud comes just four months after the lightning burglary at the Louvre on October 19, which made international headlines and in which a quartet of burglars stole jewelry worth an estimated 88 million euros. All four suspected main perpetrators have long been in custody. Investigations into possible clients and the background to the crime are continuing. However, there is still no trace of the loot.

The masked men had parked a truck with a lifting platform next to the museum. While two of the perpetrators waited on scooters on the street, the other two used the lifting platform to get onto a balcony on the second floor and from there through a window into the museum. The perpetrators approached the staff threateningly and broke open two display cases. After almost four minutes in the exhibition hall, they fled.

Perpetrators fled with jewels on motorcycles

The thieves escaped on motorcycles with eight precious pieces of jewelry from former queens and empresses - including gemstone-studded tiaras, necklaces, earrings and brooches. The crown of Empress Eugénie (1826-1920), adorned with emeralds and hundreds of diamonds, was also part of the haul, but was later found damaged near the Louvre - it had been lost during the escape.

Less than two months later, there was more bad news from the museum. Due to dilapidated floors, an exhibition area had to be closed to visitors unexpectedly in mid-November as a precautionary measure. In addition, 65 museum employees had to vacate their offices in the corresponding area in the south wing at short notice. This affected the Campana Gallery on the second floor of the Sully Wing, where Greek ceramics from antiquity are exhibited.