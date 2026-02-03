The premises of the online platform X have been searched by the French judiciary - Elon Musk has been summoned for questioning. sda (Archivbild)

Investigators have searched X's premises in Paris - new allegations concern deepfakes and Holocaust denial. Now Elon Musk has to testify in Paris.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The premises of the online platform X have been searched in France.

The Paris public prosecutor's office has summoned Elon Musk personally to a hearing in Paris on April 20.

X has been under investigation for a year on allegations that it altered algorithms to give far-right content more attention.

He is also being investigated for allegations of Holocaust denial and sexualized images. Show more

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is increasingly coming under legal pressure with his Platform X. In several countries, the judiciary is targeting both the social network and the AI chatbot Grok.

The Paris judiciary has now had the premises of the online platform X in France searched. As part of the investigation into the social network, summonses have also been sent to the tech billionaire and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino for questioning on April 20 in the French capital, the Paris public prosecutor's office announced.

Employees of the European police authority Europol were also present during the search.

Algorithms adapted?

The Paris public prosecutor's office has been investigating X for around a year over allegations that algorithms on the social network were altered in order to attract more attention to right-wing extremist content.

Recently, allegations of Holocaust denial and sexualized images have also been added. This involves images of women and children created by the AI chatbot Grok, so-called deepfakes. Deepfakes are videos, images or audio files created with the help of AI that look deceptively real but are not.

The investigations are pursuing a constructive approach and aim to ensure the operation of Platform X in France in accordance with French law, said Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

