Deutsche Bank has come under scrutiny by investigative authorities: Investigators have searched the bank's headquarters in Frankfurt on suspicion of tax evasion in connection with "cum-cum" transactions.

A raid is being conducted at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt am Main.

Here's what it's all about Investigators have searched Deutsche Bank's headquarters in Frankfurt. The search is part of an investigation into suspected tax evasion related to "cum-cum" transactions.

The focus is on stock transactions around the dividend record date, which are intended to reduce capital gains tax.

"Cum-cum" deals are not inherently illegal, but courts and investigators are increasingly viewing them with skepticism. Summary created with

Investigators raided Deutsche Bank's headquarters in Frankfurt am Main on Wednesday morning. According to information from “Business Insider” and "WELT", the actions are related to an investigation into suspected tax evasion involving cum-cum transactions.

According to the report, the public prosecutor's office and the tax investigation unit are on the case. The focus is on transactions surrounding the dividend record date, through which those involved are alleged to have reduced their tax liability on investment income.

Cum-cum transactions work by temporarily shifting shares of German companies between various parties in Germany and abroad. The goal is to reduce or avoid capital gains tax.

Unlike the well-known “Cum-Ex” deals, “Cum-Cum” transactions are not generally considered illegal. However, judges and investigative authorities are taking an increasingly critical view of such arrangements. As a result, they are increasingly coming under scrutiny by law enforcement agencies.

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