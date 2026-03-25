Edmond de Rothschild is targeted in the Epstein affair. REUTERS/blue News

The Epstein affair continues to unfold: French authorities have searched the offices of the Edmond de Rothschild bank. The focus is on a former employee with links to the convicted sex offender.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you French authorities searched the Paris offices of Edmond de Rothschild in connection with an investigation into ex-diplomat Fabrice Aidan.

Aidan is alleged to have had links to Jeffrey Epstein and to have passed on confidential UN information; he is under investigation for bribery.

The bank is cooperating with the authorities, but is once again under pressure due to previous contacts with Epstein. Show more

Last Friday, the Paris offices of the Edmond de Rothschild bank were searched by the French authorities. The reason for this was an investigation into the diplomat and former Rothschild employee Fabrice Aidan, who had a relationship with the US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by the French news agency AFP.

The search took place in the presence of CEO Ariane de Rothschild, writes AFP, citing sources close to the case. The national financial prosecutor's office (Parquet National Financier PFF) is investigating Aidan on charges of bribery of a foreign public official. Edmond de Rothschild told AFP that the bank is "cooperating fully with the judiciary."

The former diplomat Fabrice Aidan is apparently mentioned more than 200 times in the Epstein files published by the US authorities. He worked at Edmond de Rothschild from 2014 to 2016 before moving to the energy group Engie, where his employment was terminated in mid-March 2026.

Confidential UN documents given to Espein

Aidan's first contacts with Epstein apparently date back to 2010, when Aidan was the French representative to the United Nations in New York. Among other things, he is said to have passed on confidential UN documents and reports to the convicted sex offender.

Following the revelations in the Epstein files, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called in the judiciary in February 2026 and initiated a disciplinary investigation.

The Geneva-based bank Edmond de Rothschild already made the headlines in February due to contacts between the bank's CEO Ariane de Rothschild and Epstein. Epstein had received various advisory mandates from the Geneva-based financial institution, particularly in the context of the US Department of Justice's proceedings against Swiss banks in the 2010s.