Germany's largest financial institution must once again allow prosecutors and tax investigators onto its premises. The matter concerns transactions from long ago involving Postbank, which has since been integrated.

In search of evidence of questionable stock transactions dating back to the Postbank era, investigators raided Deutsche Bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt. “We confirm that the Düsseldorf Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation at Deutsche Bank’s offices,” a spokesperson for Germany’s largest bank in Frankfurt said in response to an inquiry. “To the best of our knowledge, this concerns Postbank transactions from 2008 to 2010.”

According to reports by *Welt*, *Business Insider*, and the *Süddeutsche Zeitung*, WDR, and NDR, the investigation centers on suspected tax evasion in connection with “cum-cum” transactions, in which parties in Germany and abroad shifted shares of German companies back and forth around the dividend record date: Shares were temporarily transferred to domestic banks or funds, which—unlike foreign investors—were able to claim a refund of the capital gains tax due.

Cum-Cum deals are considered the “big brother” of Cum-Ex stock deals. While Cum-Ex involved the reimbursement of capital gains taxes that had never been paid in the first place, banks used Cum-Cum deals to generate tax advantages for foreign holders of German stocks. The tax authorities suffered an estimated loss of 28 billion euros—far higher than in the case of Cum-Ex transactions.

Deutsche Bank as the legal successor to Postbank

According to information from *SZ*, NDR, and WDR, the Düsseldorf public prosecutor’s office has named ten former top executives of Postbank as suspects in this specific case. They are alleged to be responsible for Postbank filing false or incomplete corporate income tax returns. Investigators estimate the resulting loss to be more than 350 million euros.

In this case, Deutsche Bank, as Postbank’s legal successor, is the target of searches. The DAX-listed company acquired a stake in the Bonn-based bank in 2008, secured a majority stake in 2010, and finally fully integrated Postbank into its structure in 2018. Deutsche Bank pledged to cooperate “fully” with the authorities. “We ask for your understanding that we cannot comment further on this matter.”