The General Meeting of Raiffeisen Switzerland has elected Basil Heeb as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Representatives of the Raiffeisen banks approved the Board of Directors’ proposal at Friday’s General Meeting in Lugano, according to a press release.

Basil Heeb is the new Chairman of Raiffeisen Switzerland. At the Annual General Meeting in Lugano, the representatives of the Raiffeisen banks approved the Board of Directors’ proposal. (File photo)

As has been known since spring, Heeb succeeds Thomas Müller, who did not stand for reelection after eight years on the Board of Directors and approximately four and a half years as Chairman. Heeb served as CEO of Basler Kantonalbank from 2019 until early 2025; he is currently working as an independent management consultant.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting elected former Bank Syz CEO Yvan Gaillard, entrepreneur Simon Gfeller, and Philipp Kronenberg, who works in the software industry, to the Board of Directors. The incumbent Board members Pascal Gantenbein, Sandra Lathion, Beat Schwab, Karin Valenzano Rossi, and Rolf Walker were re-elected to their positions.

The 2025 annual financial statements of Raiffeisen Switzerland and the 2025 consolidated financial statements of the Raiffeisen Group were also approved. In addition, a majority voted in favor of the 2025 Compensation Report and the compensation framework for the Board of Directors and Executive Management of Raiffeisen Switzerland for 2027, as the statement further notes.

However, a motion put forward by representatives of the Raiffeisen banks proposing the further development of group governance was rejected, as the press release further states. The Board of Directors considers the further development of cooperation to be an important issue that it intends to advance in collaboration with the Raiffeisen banks, the owner committees, and regional associations, according to Raiffeisen.