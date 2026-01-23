According to its CEO, Gabriel Brenna, Raiffeisen Switzerland plans to expand its investment and retirement savings business. “We need to shift into high gear,” the Raiffeisen CEO said in an interview with CH Media on Monday.

"We are not making full use of our potential" in the corporate banking business either, says Raiffeisen CEO Brenna. (File photo)

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you According to CEO Gabriel Brenna, Raiffeisen Switzerland plans to expand its investment and retirement savings business.

Corporate banking is also expected to play a greater role in the future.

Switzerland's second-largest banking group is not targeting major international corporations, but rather large clients with annual revenue of at least 75 million Swiss francs. Summary created with

The bank has focused on the mortgage business over the past 20 years. However, this is no longer sufficient to fulfill the bank’s original mission—“to promote the financial well-being of the local population,” said the Raiffeisen CEO to the CH-Media newspapers. Last year, Raiffeisen expanded its market share in the mortgage business to 18.4 percent. The group is the second-largest player in the sector, behind UBS.

"The Swiss population is becoming wealthier and older," Brenna said. As a result, wealth management and retirement planning are becoming increasingly important. However, many wealthy clients currently hold their investment accounts at other banks. "We want to change that," the bank’s CEO announced.

The customer base is sufficient

A few years ago, Raiffeisen began making targeted investments in asset management. Last year, its pension and investment business grew. Assets under management increased by 7.8 billion to just under 60 billion Swiss francs. The main driver of this growth was an increase in asset management mandates.

To expand, the bank does not need to increase its existing 3.5 million customer relationships. The decentralized organization, comprising 208 independent Raiffeisen banks, also supported the refocusing effort. ““We need a shared vision,” said Brenna, who was appointed in June 2025 as the new CEO of Switzerland’s second-largest banking group. This vision will define where the bank should be in 10 or 15 years. According to Brenna, the bank’s new strategy is set to be approved by the Board of Directors by the end of the year.

Targeting Major Clients

In addition to its investment and retirement planning businesses, corporate banking is expected to play a greater role in the future. Today, the bank serves over 200,000 corporate clients. In recent years, Raiffeisen has grown by six to seven percent annually in this area. “But even here, we’re not fully tapping into our potential,” said Brenna.

The bank is not targeting large international corporations. Rather, it is focusing on major clients with annual revenue of at least 75 million Swiss francs. These are roughly the 1,000 largest companies in Switzerland, Brenna said. Apart from UBS, there is currently no other bank operating nationwide that serves large corporate clients. Raiffeisen’s market share among these top 1,000 companies is currently in the single-digit percentage range.