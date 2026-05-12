In the oil crisis of the 1970s, the highways remained empty. This is not the only difference to the current situation, according to Raiffeisen economists. (archive picture) Keystone

Unlike during the 1973 oil crisis, Switzerland is not threatened by a recession despite rising energy prices and the tense situation in the Middle East. Even if oil prices remain high, the economy should continue to grow in 2026.

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Depending on the scenario, Raiffeisen economists expect real growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of 0.5 to 1.0 percent in 2026. "Despite the current oil crisis, the Swiss economy remains on course for growth," said chief economist Fredy Hasenmaile in a study published on Tuesday.

According to the study, the current energy crisis is in many ways reminiscent of the oil crises of the 1970s. Back then, the oil price shock hit an energy-intensive Swiss economy that was heavily dependent on oil. In 1975, real GDP collapsed by around seven percent, while inflation rose to almost ten percent.

High energy efficiency

Today, however, the situation is much more robust. The share of oil in energy consumption now stands at around 46 percent, compared to around 80 percent in the early 1970s. At the same time, the energy intensity of the Swiss economy has more than halved since then.

As a result, Switzerland is now much less sensitive to rising oil prices. According to the analysis, an oil price increase of ten percent now only dampens economic growth by around 0.05 percent.

This corresponds to only around a tenth of the effect during the 1973 oil crisis. The impact on inflation has also been significantly reduced.

Dependence continues to exist

However, the risks have not disappeared completely. Switzerland still imports around 68 percent of its energy. Transport in particular remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels. In addition, the export-oriented Swiss economy is now much more closely intertwined with the global economy than it was fifty years ago.

The Raiffeisen economists nevertheless see structural progress. Today, Switzerland is more energy-efficient, more diversified and institutionally more stable than during the oil crises of the 1970s. Although the current crisis could therefore slow down growth, it is unlikely to plunge the economy into recession.