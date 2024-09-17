Replacement buses are in operation between Mendrisio and Chiasso due to a derailed train. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

A train derailed on Tuesday morning between Chiasso and the suburb of Balerna TI. The line between Mendriso and Chiasso was temporarily interrupted.

SDA

No one was injured, as an SBB spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The train was traveling without passengers, the SBB spokesman said. Replacement buses were being organized between Mendrisio and Chiasso. The EC, IC2, IC21, RE80, S10 and S40 lines were affected by the line closure, as the SBB announced on its website.

Unterbruch Mendrisio - Chiasso: 17.09.2024 04:36 - 07:36



Der Bahnverkehr auf der Strecke Lugano - Chiasso ist zwischen Mendrisio und Chiasso unterbrochen.

Der Grund dafür ist eine Entgleisung.

Die Einschränkung dauert bis mindestens 07:00.

Betroffen… https://t.co/YPQMXdLkXV — Railinfo SBB. (@railinfo_sbb) September 17, 2024

The cause of the derailment is being investigated. The duration of the interruption was also initially unclear, but will last until at least 7 a.m., according to a tweet from SBB. The train would first have to be lifted onto the tracks and probably towed away, the spokesperson said. Specialists would then have to examine the damage to the tracks on site.

