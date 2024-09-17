  1. Residential Customers
Derailed train Rail traffic between Mendriso and Chiasso TI interrupted

SDA

17.9.2024 - 05:53

Replacement buses are in operation between Mendrisio and Chiasso due to a derailed train. (archive picture)
Picture: Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

A train derailed on Tuesday morning between Chiasso and the suburb of Balerna TI. The line between Mendriso and Chiasso was temporarily interrupted.

17.09.2024, 06:23

No one was injured, as an SBB spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The train was traveling without passengers, the SBB spokesman said. Replacement buses were being organized between Mendrisio and Chiasso. The EC, IC2, IC21, RE80, S10 and S40 lines were affected by the line closure, as the SBB announced on its website.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated. The duration of the interruption was also initially unclear, but will last until at least 7 a.m., according to a tweet from SBB. The train would first have to be lifted onto the tracks and probably towed away, the spokesperson said. Specialists would then have to examine the damage to the tracks on site.

