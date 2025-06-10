According to SBB, there will be restrictions on rail traffic in western Switzerland on Tuesday morning. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

The pro-Palestine demonstration on Monday afternoon is still causing restrictions on rail services on Tuesday morning.

Due to delays and cancellations, trains were unable to travel to the respective depots, SBB announced.

As a result, rail traffic in western Switzerland will be severely restricted on Tuesday morning with limited train and seat availability. Passengers are asked to consult the online timetable to check the availability of seats and trains.

According to police, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied tracks at Geneva and Lausanne railroad stations on Monday evening to protest against the war in Gaza. Train services were severely disrupted, with delays and train cancellations.

In Geneva, protesters gathered in front of Cornavin station at around 6.15 p.m. and then occupied tracks 3 and 4. Train services were disrupted on four tracks until 7.30 p.m. The same scenario was repeated.

The same scenario was repeated at Lausanne station at around 8 p.m., leading to a complete interruption of train services until 9 p.m.