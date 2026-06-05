The incident has no impact on rail traffic. "All trains can run", said an SBB spokeswoman. Train travelers should therefore not expect delays or cancellations in Burgdorf on Friday. The reason: it is highly likely that only the station's attic was affected, the newspaper quoted an SBB media spokeswoman as saying.
According to Blick, Burgdorf BE station is a regionally important SBB transport hub with around 15,000 passengers per day, where the Bern-Olten/Zurich, Burgdorf-Thun and Burgdorf-Langnau lines meet.