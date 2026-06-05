A fire broke out in the attic of the station building in Burgdorf BE on Friday night. According to initial findings, no one was injured.

A fire has broken out in the station building in Burgdorf BE.

No disruption to commuter traffic Train station in Burgdorf BE is on fire

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out in the attic of the station building in Burgdorf BE on Friday night.

The fire department has brought the fire under control.

According to initial findings, there are no injuries.

The incident has no impact on rail traffic.

No one was injured in the fire, as a spokesperson for the Bern cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.

The fire was under control, said the spokesperson for the Bern cantonal police after 4 am. The cause and the amount of property damage are being investigated.

The fire was first reported online by "20 Minuten" and "Blick".

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Trains are running normally

The incident has no impact on rail traffic. "All trains can run", said an SBB spokeswoman. Train travelers should therefore not expect delays or cancellations in Burgdorf on Friday. The reason: it is highly likely that only the station's attic was affected, the newspaper quoted an SBB media spokeswoman as saying.

According to Blick, Burgdorf BE station is a regionally important SBB transport hub with around 15,000 passengers per day, where the Bern-Olten/Zurich, Burgdorf-Thun and Burgdorf-Langnau lines meet.