The altercation occurred on Friday evening during a ticket inspection on the route from Offenburg to Karlsruhe, according to the public prosecutor's office and the police.

“A verbal altercation apparently broke out in connection with a ticket inspection, which is why two DB Security employees were called in,” the statement continued. According to the report, a passenger who was presumably under the influence of alcohol is said to have insulted the two security officers. This was followed by a physical altercation between the 36-year-old passenger and a 26-year-old security officer.

“During the scuffle, both individuals involved fell to the ground. For reasons that remain unclear, the door of the moving train opened, and the 26-year-old fell out of the train near Ettlingen-Bruchhausen,” the public prosecutor’s office and police reported. Initially, neither the railway company nor the authorities were able to determine how fast the train was traveling at that time.

Suspect Arrested While Still on the Train

Emergency responders who had been alerted arrested the suspect while he was still on the train. It was not immediately clear whether he resisted arrest and may have been injured himself, or whether bystanders witnessed the incident.

The railway employee, who had suffered life-threatening injuries, was eventually found during a large-scale search about two kilometers beyond the train’s eventual stopping point along the tracks, according to reports. Emergency responders transported him to the hospital for further treatment. No further information about his condition was available that night.

The circumstances and the exact sequence of events are still under investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation, the train in question will not be put back into service for the time being.

Attacks on rail employees are on the rise

The events of Friday evening bring to mind the case of a train conductor who was beaten to death in early February during a ticket inspection in Rhineland-Palatinate by a man without a ticket, after the conductor had asked him to get off the train. Last week, the 26-year-old perpetrator was sentenced to ten years in prison for assault resulting in death. He had punched the conductor so violently in the head that the conductor died of a brain hemorrhage.

The incident caused nationwide outrage and sparked a debate about safety on trains. For many train attendants, the case carried a deeply troubling symbolic significance, as the number of attacks on railway employees is on the rise. According to the federal government, the Federal Police recorded approximately 2,690 attacks on Deutsche Bahn employees in 2025—about 11 percent more than the previous year.