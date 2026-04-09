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Around 4 million invested Ramseier now produces alcohol-free beer

SDA

9.4.2026 - 08:53

Retailer Volg is one of the first customers for non-alcoholic Ramseier beer.
Retailer Volg is one of the first customers for non-alcoholic Ramseier beer.
Keystone

At the end of March, Lucerne-based beverage manufacturer Ramseier Suisse brewed alcohol-free beer for the first time at its site in Hochdorf. The company invested around 4 million Swiss francs in new infrastructure for this purpose.

Keystone-SDA

09.04.2026, 08:53

09.04.2026, 10:29

Ramseier described the production of non-alcoholic beer as a "milestone" in a press release on Thursday. The company is thus responding to the growing demand for alcohol-free beer in Switzerland. The new cans are now being supplied to retailers such as Volg, which, like Ramseier, is also part of the Fenaco Group.

According to the information provided, the alcohol-free beer is produced using a fermentation-stop process in which fermentation is deliberately interrupted. According to Ramseier, this preserves the full aroma of the beer while keeping the alcohol content to a maximum of 0.5 percent.

In addition to over 35 million liters of beer per year ("Gotthard Lager", "Farmer Hell"), the Ramseier brewery already produces syrups, sweet drinks and mate. In total, over 80 million units are produced in Hochdorf every year.

Ramseier Suisse owns the brands Ramseier, Sinalco, Elmer and the vitamin tea SuperT. The group employs around 250 people in Switzerland.

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