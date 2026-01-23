Thailand is celebrating its success in protecting its tigers. But in the country’s most important refuge, a ranger has died after an attack. Authorities have found the paw prints of a big cat.

In one of Asia’s most important tiger reserves, a game warden is believed to have been attacked and killed by one of these strictly protected big cats. The ranger was found dead this morning in the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in western Thailand, the “Bangkok Post” reported, citing the National Park Authority. Based on initial findings, experts believe the man was attacked by a tiger near his quarters.

The 37-year-old had previously been reported missing after failing to show up for an assignment to help prepare for a youth camp. Colleagues found his cell phone and personal belongings, as well as signs of an animal attack, in his living quarters. The body was found about 200 meters away by a stream. Nearby, investigators discovered fresh tiger paw prints.

Thailand's Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin expressed his condolences to the families. He ordered an investigation into the incident as well as a review of safety measures for rangers.

Thailand Reports Increase in Tiger Population

The Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary is located about 300 kilometers northwest of Bangkok and has been a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site since 1991. Together with neighboring protected areas, it forms one of the largest contiguous forest areas in Southeast Asia and is considered the most important stronghold of the critically endangered Indochinese tiger in Thailand.

According to the latest figures from the National Park Authority, there are now between 210 and 257 tigers living in the country’s forests—significantly more than in past decades. Poaching and habitat loss remain the greatest threats. Indochinese tigers (Panthera tigris corbetti) are listed as “critically endangered” on the IUCN Red List.