Rapeseed oil is bad for your health. Experts take a very different view. Gemini @blueNews

Nutrition experts expressly recommend rapeseed oil. However, some influencers have recently warned against the vegetable oil. What is their motivation?

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Experts have consistently rated rapeseed oil positively for years - but some influencers still warn against it. One of them just recently posted: "Rapeseed oil poisons you!". Others warn against industrial processing or even cancer. "The scientific recommendations are very different to many discussions on social networks," says Matthias Riedl, nutritionist and medical director of Medicum Hamburg.

The main purpose of scaremongering on social media is to generate reach with captivating shock messages. Exaggeration and uncertainty often work better on social media than differentiated classification, explains Hans Hauner, Senior Professor of Nutritional Medicine at the Else Kröner-Fresenius Foundation at the Technical University of Munich. "Social media is usually not about scientific facts, but about attention and clicks."

What is claimed online - and what experts say about it Rapeseed oil causes inflammation : According to professional societies, there is no reliable scientific evidence for this. On the contrary, rapeseed oil has a comparatively favorable omega-6 to omega-3 ratio in its fatty acid profile.

Refined oil is fundamentally unhealthy : nutritionist Riedl points out that refining serves to remove undesirable substances and improve heat stability. With virgin oils, harmful decomposition products can form at higher temperatures.

Rapeseed oil increases the risk of cancer : According to the German Nutrition Society (DGE), systematic reviews have not confirmed an increased risk of cancer.

Rapeseed oil contains harmful erucic acid: According to the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), modern rapeseed varieties only contain very small amounts oferucic acid, which is not considered to pose an increased health risk. Show more

Experts give rapeseed oil a clear rating

"Rapeseed oil is an excellent cooking oil," says nutritionist Hauner. It contains many monounsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E. "In principle, this makes it even slightly better than olive oil and significantly cheaper," says Hauner.

"In the debate about rapeseed oil, you should also ask what the alternative to frying is," adds Riedl. This is often butter or coconut oil - both contain significantly more saturated fatty acids. The DGE also rates coconut fat and animal lard rather unfavorably due to their high content of saturated fatty acids.

Margarine based on vegetable oils, on the other hand, is recommended by the DGE, as are olive oil, walnut oil, linseed oil and soybean oil as vegetable fat sources in addition to rapeseed oil. If you generally want to use less fat, you can prepare food in air fryers, which often require little or no additional oil.

However, according to professional associations, the aim is not to avoid fat altogether, but above all to choose inexpensive sources and use them in moderation. In addition to health aspects, practical benefits also play a role in everyday life: refined rapeseed oil is heat-stable and versatile. Only strong or repeated heating is not recommended - as with many other oils and fats, explains Riedl. This could produce undesirable substances such as aldehydes.

The search for a simple answer

Many people are looking for simple answers to complex health questions, says Riedl. These can be found - albeit often incorrectly or in abbreviated form - particularly on social media. There is also a growing mistrust of industrial food production and official institutions.

Studies suggest that content that triggers emotions or clear positioning is more popular on platforms and therefore generates a lot of interaction. This means that two different logics collide: science works with considerations and probabilities, while social networks reward simple messages and contradictions.

Another typical feature of social media is that food and diets are constantly being re-evaluated: What is trendy today may be denounced as harmful tomorrow. From a scientific point of view, however, nutrition in general is rarely clearly good or bad. Professional societies do not look at individual foods in isolation, but at dietary patterns as a whole. "The decisive factor is not a single food, but the quantity and overall diet," says Riedl. "The dose makes the poison."