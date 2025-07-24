His name is Goliath, he is two months old - and a genetic curiosity: a liger has been deliberately bred in Romania. While the young animal fascinates visitors, animal rights activists warn of the risks of such hybrid breeding.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A rare liger - a cross between a lion and a tigress - was born in a private Romanian zoo.

The targeted breeding of such hybrids is ethically controversial, as it is often associated with health risks for the animals.

Despite criticism, ligers are very popular with zoo directors and visitors due to their rarity and size. Show more

A special cub has been born at a private zoo in Romania: Goliath, a rare liger, i.e. a cross between a male lion and a female tiger.

The two-month-old offspring is the result of deliberate mating by the zoo director. Lions and tigers would never meet in the wild, as they live on different continents. In captivity, however, such cross-breeding is possible under controlled conditions.

Ligers like Goliath are usually larger than their parents, but often suffer from birth defects and have a high risk of dying early, as the animal welfare organization Big Cat Rescue explains. Goliath's twin sister did not survive the birth, but Goliath himself is currently healthy, according to the zoo director.

