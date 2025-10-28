China has dominated the global market for rare earths for years - and is using its power openly. (symbolic image) IMAGO/imagebroker/Kurt Amthor

They are found in cell phones, engines and fighter jets: so-called rare earths are the silent backbone of the high-tech economy. Because China controls almost everything, the metals are becoming a geopolitical power factor.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rare earths are 17 metals that are indispensable for high-tech products such as wind turbines, electric cars and electronics.

Extracting them is costly and harmful to the environment.

China dominates the market and is increasingly using this power politically. Show more

They are called neodymium, praseodymium, cerium or dysprosium and are indispensable for the economy of tomorrow: Rare earth metals are a series of elements that are needed for the production of wind power generators, electric cars and fighter jets, for example.

China has dominated the global market in this area for years - and is now openly using this power in the trade dispute with the USA.

What are rare earths?

Rare earths include a total of 17 elements. The properties of the individual metals differ, but they are grouped together under the collective term because the elements often occur together. Each of these metals has properties that make it valuable for industry. Some of them are irreplaceable.

Europium, for example, is used for television screens, cerium for polishing glass, lanthanum for catalytic converters in petrol engines. Neodymium and dysprosium are used to make magnets for offshore wind turbines. Rare earths are also found in drones, hard disks, electric motors, telescopic lenses, rockets and fighter planes.

Are they really rare?

Yes and no. In principle, most rare earths are relatively common in the earth's crust. In an assessment from 2024, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated global deposits of at least 110 million tons, 44 million of which are in China, by far the largest producer in the world.

A further 22 million tons are located in Brazil, 21 million in Vietnam, ten million in Russia and seven million tons in India. In Europe, there are also enormous untapped deposits in Scandinavia. The crucial question is whether mining is economically viable - because the effort involved and the subsequent costs for the environment are high.

What makes production so difficult?

Rare earths are usually contained in compounds in layers of ore. The extraction of rare earths in as pure a form as possible from the mined ore is problematic. This requires chemical processes, often involving the use of acids.

The processes are complex and have numerous side effects: Radioactive isotopes and toxic wastewater are produced; the areas around the production areas often resemble lunar landscapes. According to experts, the extraction of rare earths in Germany is not possible for environmental reasons.

China's dominance

China is by far the world market leader in rare earths. The country has large deposits, but above all has built up a large network for refining raw materials through massive government investment over the years. China also holds many patents for the necessary technologies. Many other producers of rare earths therefore export them to China after extraction. And this dominance is now openly used as a means of exerting pressure.

Beijing responded to US President Donald Trump's high tariffs with export restrictions on rare earths. There were signs of an agreement between the two largest economies for a while, but then the Chinese authorities extended the export restrictions to include machinery and technology for mining and processing rare earths.

This risk has been known for years: China backed an export ban on rare earths back in 2010 in a territorial dispute with Japan. In 2019, the USA faced a similar threat in the context of the trade disputes at the time.

Consequences for other countries too

Rare earths are a sore point for the US industry. The USA itself dominated the global market for years, but is now also highly dependent on imports. A shortage of raw materials would be particularly critical for the US defense industry. At the same time, other branches of industry around the world are affected by Chinese export restrictions, particularly the automotive industry in Germany.

The EU is therefore also negotiating with China, and a delegation from Beijing is visiting Brussels this week. In addition to building up its own production and processing capacities - which is being made much more difficult by the Chinese restrictions - the EU is also focusing primarily on recycling rare earths.