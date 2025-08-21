A rare black moon can be seen on Saturday. NASA

A so-called black moon will appear on August 23. The rare celestial event makes for particularly dark nights, stimulates astrological interpretations and offers ideal conditions for observing the Milky Way.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On August 23, 2025 , a Black Moon will appear, the third new moon of a season.

Astrologers see it as a symbol of new beginnings, while astronomers remain sober.

The darkness makes the night particularly suitable for observing the Milky Way. Show more

What is a black moon?

On the night of August 23, a rare astronomical phenomenon occurs: the so-called Black Moon. This is the third new moon in a season with four new moons. It is not visible as the moon is between the earth and the sun and its illuminated side is turned away from us.

The rare event arouses the interest of both stargazers and astrologers. While science emphasizes that it is a normal by-product of the 29.5-day lunar cycle, astrologers interpret the Black Moon as a symbol of a new start - a favorable time to set personal goals or initiate change.

Clear advantage for photographers

Biblical interpretations can also be found in online discussions, as reported by the Tamedia newspapers. Some observers refer to the passage Mark 13:24 ("The sun will be darkened and the moon will lose its light"). However, astronomers warn against exaggerated end-time speculation.

For amateur astronomers and photographers, however, the black moon offers a clear advantage: without moonlight, the sky is particularly dark, making the Milky Way and other stars much more visible. The exact time of the new moon is on Saturday at 08:06 Swiss time.

When is the next Black Moon? The next black moon is not expected until August 20, 2028.

After that, there will be several years without one before three of these rare phases occur in 2033. Show more

