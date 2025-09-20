The Manul cat has been documented for the first time in the Himalayas. WWF-India

WWF India has documented a Manul cat for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh using photo traps - at an altitude of almost 5000 meters. The images document the enormous biodiversity in the eastern Himalayas.

Sven Ziegler

WWF researchers photographed the shy Manul cat for the first time in the Indian Himalayas.

Snow leopard, clouded leopard, leopard, leopard cat and marbled cat were also found.

The findings are considered a record and extend the known range of the animals. Show more

A small sensation for nature conservation: WWF India has documented a manul cat - also known as the Pallas cat - in the Himalayas for the first time. The shy wild cat was caught in photo traps in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh between July and September 2024. The cameras were installed in the high mountain regions of Tawang and West Kameng at an altitude of almost 5,000 meters.

The expedition not only yielded images of the manul, but also evidence of the snow leopard, clouded leopard, leopard, leopard cat and marbled cat. This significantly expanded the list of wild cats living in this region.

Records at high altitude

Several animals were recorded at altitudes that had never before been documented in India: A clouded leopard at 4650 meters, a leopard at 4600 meters or a marbled cat at over 4300 meters. The researchers see this as evidence of the extraordinary resilience of the ecosystem in the eastern Himalayas.

Although the Pallas's cat (Otocolobus manul) is not considered endangered worldwide, it remains extremely rare. Its presence in the Indian Himalayas extends the known range of the species. "The fact that this landscape is home to snow leopards, clouded leopards, marbled cats and now the manul is a testament to its extraordinary richness," says Rishi Kumar Sharma, Head of Science and Conservation in WWF India's Himalayan Program, in a press release.

The researchers are therefore calling for more investment in research and conservation. Despite their remoteness, the sensitive ecosystems are threatened by climate change, overgrazing and infrastructure projects.