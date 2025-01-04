"Snow pancakes" have formed on Lac des Rousses. AFP

A rare natural phenomenon has appeared on Lac des Rousses in the French Jura: round slices of snow, also known as "pancake snow", attract visitors from near and far.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Round slices of snow are created by wind and frost on frozen lakes.

The Lac des Rousses in the French Jura is a particularly impressive example of this spectacle.

A rare natural spectacle has occurred on the frozen Lac des Rousses in the French Jura near the Swiss border: circular slices of snow that look like small, perfectly shaped pancakes. The phenomenon is currently attracting nature lovers and photographers alike.

Special conditions must be in place for these extraordinary formations to form. The local newspaper "Voix du Jura" explains: "Ice-cold air, a completely frozen lake surface and a light wind are required. The wind drives snow over the smooth ice surface, where it collects on small obstacles such as branches, chunks of ice or other irregularities. Over time, a layer of frost forms, forming the round slices of snow.

Also known from Canada

In Canada, these snow slices are known as "pancake snow" and typically occur on the large lakes. However, the phenomenon has also been observed in the past on Lac des Rousses, which lies at an altitude of 1075 meters and is around 22 meters deep. According to French television station TF1, however, the discs are particularly large and numerous this year.

The rare spectacle attracts numerous people. "I had seen the pictures on the internet. We thought it would be nice to experience them ourselves," said one skater in an interview with TF1. The harmonious combination of snow, ice and light creates "an almost magical atmosphere" that leaves visitors in awe.