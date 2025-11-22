  1. Residential Customers
Enigma M4 Rare Nazi encryption machine auctioned for record sum

Carlotta Henggeler

22.11.2025

The Nazi encryption machine Enigma M4 fetched a large sum at an auction. The model of the encryption machine in the picture is on display at the Museum of the Second World War in Seattle.
IMAGO/Dreamstime

A fully functional "Enigma M4" from the Nazi era was auctioned off in Paris for 482,600 euros - a new record price.

22.11.2025, 19:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A functional "Enigma M4" from the Nazi era was sold in Paris for 482,600 euros - the highest price ever paid for this model.
  • The machine from a French private collection went to an unknown buyer, significantly beating the previous record set in 2015.
  • The "Enigma" was considered a technical masterpiece until British crypto experts cracked its code.
Show more

A rare and fully functional "Enigma M4" from the Nazi era has gone under the hammer in Paris for 482,600 euros - the highest price ever paid for this model.

The encryption machine comes from a private collection and was previously owned by a French collector.

An unknown buyer secured the historic piece, which was last auctioned in New York in 2015 for significantly less.

Used by the Nazis to encrypt messages - cracked by a British man

The "Enigma" machine was developed in the 1920s for military encryption and was considered a technical masterpiece due to its billions of possible combinations.

During the Second World War, German troops used the machine to encrypt their communications - until British crypto experts led by Alan Turing deciphered the code, which was later considered a decisive contribution to the outcome of the war.

The British mathematicians' contribution remained secret for decades and only became public knowledge in the 1990s. Their story was made into a movie, including "The Imitation Game" with Benedict Cumberbatch.

A comparable model of the "Enigma M4" achieved a then record price of 365,000 US dollars in New York in 2015.

