For the first time since the military coup in Myanmar five and a half years ago, a meeting between former head of government Aung San Suu Kyi and a foreign representative has been made public. The military government released photos showing the Nobel Peace Prize laureate (81) meeting with Arnaud de Baecque, the Myanmar representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). For years, there had been virtually no reliable information about her whereabouts or state of health.

HANDOUT – In this photo, released by the Office of the President of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi (left), Myanmar’s ousted head of state, shakes hands with Arnaud de Baecque, permanent representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross, during their meeting in Myanmar’s capital. Photo: Uncredited/Myanmar President’s Office via AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

State television reported that the meeting took place this morning (local time). The location where Suu Kyi and De Baecque met was not disclosed. The footage shows both of them in a wood-paneled room. The military government also released photos from the former freedom icon’s 81st birthday in June, in which she appears to be cutting a birthday cake while under house arrest.

From Prison to House Arrest

Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since the military coup in February 2021. At that time, the military overthrew the democratically elected government and arrested the politician. Since then, she has been largely cut off from the outside world. She was later sentenced to a long prison term for alleged offenses. There have been repeated concerns about her health, including reports of heart problems. According to the authorities, she was transferred from prison to house arrest at the end of April.

For decades, Suu Kyi was Myanmar’s best-known opposition politician, and in 1991 she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her nonviolent advocacy for democracy. From 1989 to 2010, she spent a total of 15 years in isolation under house arrest.

Since the 2021 coup, former Burma has been in the midst of a severe crisis. The ouster of the elected government at that time triggered nationwide protests and an ongoing armed conflict. Since then, the country has been marked by violence, economic decline, and resistance to the junta.

Criticism of a Controversial Election

Following an election that was highly controversial internationally, Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing was declared president by Parliament in April. Critics and international observers, however, do not view this as a genuine democratic process, but rather as a charade designed to consolidate military power. The photos were released just a few days before Min Aung Hlaing’s planned official visit to neighboring Thailand.