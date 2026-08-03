For the first time since the military coup in Myanmar five and a half years ago, a meeting between former Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi and a foreign official has been made public.

HANDOUT – Aung San Suu Kyi during her meeting with Arnaud de Baecque. Photo: Uncredited/Myanmar President’s Office via AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

The military government released photos showing the Nobel Peace Prize laureate (81) at a meeting with Arnaud de Baecque, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) representative in Myanmar. For years prior to this, there had been virtually no reliable information about her whereabouts or state of health.

State television reported that the meeting took place this morning (local time). The location where Suu Kyi and De Baecque met was not disclosed. The footage shows both of them in a wood-paneled room. The military government also released photos from the former freedom icon’s 81st birthday in June, in which she appears to be cutting a birthday cake while under house arrest.

Son Speaks of Signs of Hope

The Red Cross confirmed the meeting in a statement. “The visit took place in accordance with the ICRC’s standards and procedures for visits to detainees,” the statement said. “This included the opportunity to speak with Aung San Suu Kyi in private.” No further details were disclosed.

Suu Kyi’s son, Kim Aris, spoke on social media of a sign of hope. “This is an important first step, but it must not be the last,” the 49-year-old wrote on Facebook. He expressed hope that the ICRC visit would lead to improved humanitarian access, direct contact with his mother, credible information about her well-being, and ultimately her release. A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres commented in New York: “We welcome this development and reiterate our call for the swift and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained as a fundamental step toward creating conditions conducive to a credible and transparent political process.”

From Prison to House Arrest

Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since the military coup in February 2021. At that time, the military overthrew the democratically elected government and arrested the politician. Since then, she has been largely cut off from the outside world. She was later sentenced to a long prison term for alleged offenses. There have been repeated concerns about her health, including reports of heart problems. According to the authorities, she was transferred from prison to house arrest at the end of April.

For decades, Suu Kyi was Myanmar’s best-known opposition politician, and in 1991 she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her nonviolent advocacy for democracy. From 1989 to 2010, she spent a total of 15 years in isolation under house arrest.

Since the 2021 coup, former Burma has been in the midst of a severe crisis. The ouster of the elected government at that time triggered nationwide protests and an ongoing armed conflict. Since then, the country has been marked by violence, economic decline, and resistance to the junta.

Criticism of a Controversial Election

Following an election that was highly controversial internationally, Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing was declared president by Parliament in April. Critics and international observers, however, do not view this as a genuine democratic process, but rather as a charade designed to consolidate military power. The photos were released just a few days before Min Aung Hlaing’s planned official visit to neighboring Thailand.