The University of Basel Botanical Garden has announced on its website that the rare titan arum will bloom tonight. The titan arum blooms for only two days.

On Tuesday evening, the rare titan arum bloomed in the tropical greenhouse at the Botanical Garden in Basel.

The Tropical House opens its doors to the public in the evening until 2:00 a.m. In addition, the Botanical Garden does not charge an admission fee for visitors.

This endangered plant is native to the tropical rainforests of Sumatra in Indonesia. It produces the world's largest flower, which can grow to over three meters in height.

On the first night, the titan arum emits an intense odor of rotting meat. This stench specifically attracts pollinators such as carrion flies, carrion beetles, and carrion bees.

The specimen at the University of Basel Botanical Garden last bloomed in July 2023. If you don't want to miss a thing, you can also follow the flower's progress live via a webcam on the Botanical Garden's website.