In Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, baby food manufacturer Hipp may be the victim of a blackmailer. dpa

In Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the baby food manufacturer Hipp may be the victim of blackmail. Switzerland and Germany are currently not affected.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The company Hipp Holding AG, founded in Germany and based in Sachseln OW, is being blackmailed. An international manhunt is underway.

A jar of baby food laced with rat poison was discovered in Austria.

A search is underway for a second poisoned jar: The Austrian police have therefore warned parents. Show more

Police in Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are searching for a possible blackmailer who has poisoned Hipp baby food. According to the police headquarters of Upper Bavaria North, Germany is not affected, but the Ingolstadt criminal investigation department is also investigating in this country.

The Austrian police in particular are searching at full speed for a second jar of "Carrots with Potatoes" 190 grams contaminated with rat poison, which, like a jar discovered yesterday, is said to have been put into circulation in Burgenland, south-east of Vienna.

According to Austrian sources, the family business founded in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm in Bavaria is being blackmailed. However, the Ingolstadt police headquarters did not confirm this.

Austrian police warn parents

The Austrian police have called on parents of small children to check whether they may have a tampered glass in their cupboard. Tampered jars can be recognized by the fact that the lid is damaged and the usual plopping sound cannot be heard when they are opened.

The tampered jars should also have a white sticker with a red ring on the bottom of the jar. Products and distribution channels in Germany or other European countries that are not part of the investigation are not affected, Hipp spokesman Clemens Preysing told the German Press Agency.

He confirmed that in addition to Austria, tampered jars contaminated with rat poison had also appeared in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The trading partners in the Czech Republic and Slovakia had withdrawn all Hipp jars from sale as a precautionary measure, said the Hipp spokesman.

Hipp confirms tampering - "external criminal intervention"

He spoke of "an external criminal intervention." "The incident has nothing to do with product quality or production," he emphasized. According to the Bavarian police, searches are being conducted in two federal states in Austria: Upper Austria as well as Burgenland.

The Ingolstadt criminal investigation department is conducting and coordinating the investigation and is in close contact with the company, according to a spokeswoman for the police headquarters in Ingolstadt. She did not provide any further details for reasons of investigative tactics.

"The important thing is to find the glass and take it out of circulation," Austrian police spokesman Helmut Marban told dpa. "There is much to suggest that there is only this second glass."

The Austrian police are also keeping a low profile

This is according to criminal sources. He did not want to give any further details. "Any further details could jeopardize the investigation." Nevertheless, further tampering can never be ruled out.

According to him, information about the tampered jars came from Germany. In South Moravia in the Czech Republic, the public prosecutor's office in Brno has started an investigation, according to a police spokesperson there. However, the risk situation in the Czech Republic is considered to be "not very high".

The company had recalled all products from Spar supermarkets in Austria on April 17. It warned: "The consumption of such a jar can be life-threatening."

Customer delivered a suspicious jar

In the afternoon, a customer delivered a suspicious jar that had not yet been used. It had turned up in the village of Schützen am Gebirge (district of Eisenstadt-Umgebung). An analysis revealed the presence of rat poison.

The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (Ages) spoke of a blackmail attempt. According to Ages, active substances in rat poison can lead to reduced blood coagulation.

Possible consequences are bleeding gums, nosebleeds, bruises or blood in the stool. If parents notice such symptoms in their children who have eaten Hipp food, they should definitely consult a doctor.

The company had its origins more than 120 years ago in Pfaffenhofen. Today, Hipp Holding AG is based in Sachseln in the Swiss canton of Obwalden.