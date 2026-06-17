Two German toy icons are joining forces: Ravensburger is acquiring a majority stake in Steiff. However, the plush toy brand with the famous button in its ear is set to remain independent.

The button in the ear will be under Ravensburger’s management in the future: The game manufacturer is acquiring a majority stake in the plush toy manufacturer Steiff, as both companies announced jointly. The seller is Steiff Beteiligungsgesellschaft, which is owned by the heirs of founder Margarete Steiff. Steiff is to continue to be managed independently.

As a result of this move, two of Germany’s best-known toy brands will be closely intertwined in the future. Ravensburger is best known for board games, puzzles, and trading cards. Classics include “Fang den Hut,” “Memory,” “Das verrückte Labyrinth,” and “Scotland Yard”. Today, however, many children’s rooms also feature the “Tiptoi” educational play system and the “GraviTrax” modular marble run from Upper Swabia.

Steiff is considered the inventor of the teddy bear and has stood for high-quality plush toys for more than 140 years—recognizable by the distinctive button in the ear. The company is headquartered in Giengen an der Brenz, in eastern Baden-Württemberg. The exact size of Ravensburger’s stake remains undisclosed. It was stated that the family’s stake will remain substantial. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is still subject to antitrust approval.

The Steiff Family Sets the Course for the Future

Ravensburger CEO Clemens Maier attributed the move to the emotional appeal of the iconic brand: “Our company founder, Otto Maier, was inspired by the idea of developing toys for the mind, hands, and heart. Steiff represents the heart in a special way,” said the executive. The products have been part of many people’s childhoods for generations.

With the sale, the family aims to set the course for the long-term future of the long-established company. “For us, it was crucial to place Steiff in responsible, entrepreneurial hands that understand and respect the brand, its values, and its history,” said Frederik Reimann, managing director of the holding company. Ravensburger embodies this very attitude like no other company. Steiff CEO Frank Rheinboldt added that the partnership creates the framework to strategically tap into international potential and combine tradition with new ideas.

Ravensburger Reports Decline in Sales

For Ravensburger, the announcement comes during a period of economic headwinds. After record revenue of 790 million euros in 2024—driven by the hype surrounding the “Disney Lorcana” trading card game—revenue fell to 742 million euros in 2025. According to earlier reports, the core business of games, puzzles, and books did see growth. However, the trading card boom has noticeably subsided.

In addition, cost pressures are rising along the entire value chain. The Swabian company had therefore announced plans to streamline its structures and reduce costs. This also includes job cuts in the low double-digit range. Most recently, the game manufacturer employed just over 2,500 people in Ravensburg and at a plant in the Czech Republic.

Focus on Events and Personalized Products

Ravensburger had already announced in the spring that it intended to broaden its business scope. Among other things, the company plans to expand its event portfolio, which includes trading card tournaments and speed puzzle competitions. Personalized offerings, such as photo puzzles, are also gaining in importance.

The Steiff acquisition is not the company’s first recent acquisition: Ravensburger most recently acquired a majority stake in NordSüd Verlag—Switzerland’s largest children’s book publisher, known for classics such as “The Rainbow Fish” and “Lars, the Little Polar Bear.” Ravensburger is thus expanding its children’s book segment and securing access to established characters. The Ravensburger Group already includes brands such as Brio, known for its wooden train sets, and the playing card publisher FX Schmidt. With Steiff, another big name is now joining the group.

From a Pincushion to a Teddy Bear

The story of Steiff does not begin with a teddy bear, but with a different animal: After completing her apprenticeship as a seamstress, Margarete Steiff started her own business in 1877 with a felt shop—and produced a small fabric elephant as a pincushion. According to the company’s history, this quickly became a bestseller as a children’s toy. 1880 is considered the year Steiff was founded.

Shortly thereafter, the product line expanded to include not only elephants but also monkeys, donkeys, horses, camels, pigs, and giraffes, among others. However, it would take a few more years before the famous teddy bear was created: Margarete’s nephew, Richard Steiff, designed the bear in 1902. According to the company, it was the world’s first plush bear with movable arms and legs. Starting in 1906, the bear was sold under the name “Teddy Bear”—named after U.S. President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt.

Steiff Recently in the Red

Today, the company also sells less traditional stuffed animals. For example, there are bears in soccer jerseys or characters from the Disney universe such as Winnie the Pooh and Mickey Mouse. Steiff also offers baby and children’s clothing.

Steiff Beteiligungsgesellschaft, which owns Margarete Steiff GmbH, also owns a small automotive supplier and a weaving mill. In 2023, the group generated revenue of around 94 million euros with just under 1,300 employees. More than two-thirds of this came from the toy business, according to the Federal Enterprise Register. By comparison, Steiff generated revenue of more than 112 million euros in 2019.

The loss in 2023 amounted to just over 416,000 euros. According to the annual financial statements, this is primarily due to the struggling automotive division. The core toy business, by contrast, performed better. The entire group has posted losses on several occasions in previous years, some of which ran into the millions. It is not known how Steiff is currently faring. More recent data is not yet available.

Upheaval in the toy industry?

Other companies are also currently looking for partners or new avenues. For example, the Simba-Dickie Group—which includes, among others, the Bobby Car manufacturer Big and the model train company Märklin—acquired a U.S. firm in early 2026 to expand its international business. In light of declining sales, Playmobil is targeting new demographics—including figures of the national soccer team and all Bundesliga clubs.