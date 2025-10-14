US musician D'Angelo at a performance in New Orleans in 2012. Archivbild: dpa

D'Angelo celebrated a global hit with "Untitled (How Does It Feel)". Now the soul musician has died of cancer at the age of just 51.

Soul musician D'Angelo has died of cancer at the age of just 51.

D'Angelo celebrated a worldwide hit with "Untitled (How Does It Feel)".

His debut album "Brown Sugar" was released in 1995 and was nominated for several Grammys. Show more

The US singer D'Angelo is dead. The soul musician, who became world-famous with the song "Untitled (How Does It Feel)", died of cancer at the age of just 51, according to US media reports citing his family.

His family wrote in a statement: "The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that…

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life," said a statement from the family, quoted by numerous US media outlets. D'Angelo had previously fought "long and courageously" against cancer. "We remain eternally grateful for the legacy of exceptionally moving music he leaves behind."

Breakthrough with the album "Voodoo"

Born Michael Archer in the US state of Virginia in 1974, D'Angelo had already been making music as a child. His debut album "Brown Sugar" was released in 1995 and was nominated for several Grammys.

In 2000, he made his global breakthrough with his album "Voodoo", which included the super hit "Untitled (How Does It Feel)". "Black Messiah" followed in 2014.

In between, D'Angelo had repeatedly withdrawn from the public eye and struggled with drug and alcohol addiction.