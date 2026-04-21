WhatsApp will soon be introducing a paid Pro version. IMAGO/imagebroker

WhatsApp will remain free - but if you want more, you'll have to pay extra. With "WhatsApp Plus", Meta is testing an optional subscription model with additional personalization features. In Europe, it will cost around CHF 2.50 per month. The offer is not yet available in Switzerland.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meta is testing "WhatsApp Plus", an optional subscription for around CHF 2.50 per month that offers additional personalization features such as new colors, icons and ringtones.

The free WhatsApp basic version with all core functions remains unchanged - the subscription is purely an additional offer.

WhatsApp Plus is not yet available in Switzerland; the test phase is currently only running for selected Android users. Show more

Meta is introducing a paid subscription for its WhatsApp messenger service. As the WhatsApp specialist portal WABetaInfo reports, "WhatsApp Plus" is a purely optional offer - the free basic version with messages, voice and video calls and status updates remains unchanged.

If you want to use additional functions, you can take out a subscription for around CHF 2.50 per month. However, WhatsApp warns that prices may be adjusted before the wider rollout. Individual users will also receive a free trial month.

More color, more control

The focus of "WhatsApp Plus" is on customization. Subscribers can choose from 18 new background colors that run through the entire app interface, as well as 14 alternative app icons for the home screen - from simple pastel variants to more elaborate glitter designs.

There are also exclusive sticker packs with partly animated full-screen effects, which are also displayed to the recipient even if they do not have a subscription, as well as ten additional ringtones for individual contacts.

Practical for anyone with many active chats: instead of the previous three, up to 20 conversations can now be pinned to the top of the overview. In addition, settings such as chat design or notification tones can be defined for entire groups of conversations at the same time.

Not yet in Switzerland

"WhatsApp Plus" is currently still in an early test phase and is only available to a limited number of Android beta users.

The service is currently not available in Switzerland. An iOS version has also not yet been announced. Meta has not yet communicated when the broader rollout will start - including in this country. The subscription only works with the regular WhatsApp app, not with the business version.