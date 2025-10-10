  1. Residential Customers
High demand, weak construction activity Real estate prices continue to climb rapidly - with one exception

10.10.2025 - 19:28

Although the price of residential property continues to rise, prices for single-family homes fell slightly compared to the previous quarter.
Keystone (Symbolbild)

There is only one direction for real estate prices: upwards. In the third quarter, the price of residential property continued to rise, while prices for single-family homes fell slightly.

10.10.2025, 19:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the third quarter of 2025, prices for residential property in Switzerland continued to rise, with major regional differences.
  • Compared to the previous quarter, however, prices for single-family homes have fallen slightly.
  • According to the consulting firm Fahrländer Partner Raumentwicklung (FPRE), prices for residential property are expected to continue to rise due to continued high demand and weak construction activity.
In Switzerland, condominiums became even more expensive in the third quarter of 2025. In contrast, prices for single-family homes remained stable overall compared to the previous quarter.

In the months from July to September, prices for condominiums rose by 1.6% compared to the second quarter, according to data published by the consulting firm Fahrländer Partner Raumentwicklung (FPRE).

Prices in the lower and middle price segments rose by 2.1 percent each, while prices in the upper segment increased by 1.0 percent.

The continuing demand for condominiums is causing prices to rise further.
Keystone (Archivbild)

House prices fall slightly

Meanwhile, prices for single-family homes fell slightly by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, according to FPRE. Prices in the high-end segment fell by 0.8 percent. In contrast, prices in the lower and middle segments rose by 1.0% and 0.5% respectively.

Compared to the previous year, the prices of condominiums (+7.1 percent) and single-family homes (+2.6 percent) rose significantly.

The price of apartments rose above all in the Basel (+11%) and Eastern Switzerland (+10%) regions. The price increase was most moderate in southern Switzerland (+3.5 percent).

Housing madness in Zurich. Landlord demands 7000 francs per month for 74 square meters

The upward trend continues

According to the analysis, the price increase for single-family homes was most pronounced in Eastern Switzerland (+3.5 percent) and the Zurich region (+3.3 percent) compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In southern Switzerland, on the other hand, house prices fell by 1.6 percent.

The price trend for residential property continues to point upwards, FPRE continued. The reasons for this are the persistently high demand combined with continued weak construction activity. Prices for both single-family homes and condominiums are therefore likely to continue to rise over the next 12 months. Higher prices are to be expected in central regions in particular.

